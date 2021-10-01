Tyler Perry and Jason Blum have announced their first collaboration with the upcoming feature film, Help. The new thriller will be written and directed by Star Trek: Discovery and Wrong Turn's Alan McElroy, and will film next year at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The combination of two major producers like Perry and Blum on this project immediately makes it an intriguing project.

Both Perry and Blum have become two of the most impressive producers in the last few years. With his independent film and TV empire, Perry has made such projects as A Madea Family Funeral, A Fall from Grace, and Acrimony. Blum has become a major horror creator, having produced such films as Get Out, The Invisible Man, and Freaky.

In addition to Help, Blum and Perry, naturally, have plenty on their plate. Perry will appear in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up coming out in December, and will write and direct both A Jazzman's Blues and A Madea Homecoming, coming out in 2022. In 2021, Blum has already produced Groomed and The Forever Purge. By the end of the year, Blum will also have Halloween Kills, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, and The Manor coming out, and dozens of other projects in the works in the coming years.

McElroy has had an extremely varied career over the last few decades. McElroy has also written for The Vampire Diaries and The Night Shift, and worked on the screenplays for such projects as Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Spawn, as well as wrote 2003's Wrong Turn, and 2019's Fractured. With Blum's involvement, and McElroy's history with horror, it seems extremely possible Help could also have a horror lean as well.

There is currently no release date for Help.

