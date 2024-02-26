The Big Picture Perry discusses the impetus for his upcoming World War II project, Six Triple Eight , starring Kerry Washington , Susan Sarandon , and Oprah Winfrey.

, starring , , and Director Tyler Perry revives the erotic thriller genre as a tribute to his mother's love for thrillers of the past.

Perry talks about the unglamorous reality of filming sex scenes, with intimate moments surrounded by a crew.

Tyler Perry is bringing the erotic thriller back. Inspired by the steamy psychological thrillers of the '80s and '90s — think Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct — the latest from the writer-director is a far cry from his comedies, and takes a darker turn than his simmering dramas. Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevonte Rhodes, explores the depths of human desire.

In the film, Rowland, who also serves as a producer, plays criminal defense attorney Mea Harper. To the surprise of her colleagues, Mea decides to take on the controversial case of artist and suspected killer, Zyair Malloy (Rhodes). Mea is determined to uncover the truth about her client, who's accused of murdering his missing girlfriend. Zyair proves to be guarded, however, though he maintains his innocence, and lines begin to blur when Mea starts falling for his seduction.

In this interview, Perry shares the surprisingly sweet reason he wants to revive the erotic thriller genre and breaks down the un-sexy process of filming a sex scene in Hollywood. Perry also discusses the impetus for his upcoming World War II project, Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey, and more. You can watch the full conversation in the video above, or read the transcript below.

COLLIDER: I like throwing a curveball at the beginning. You've done a ton of stuff in your career already. If someone has actually never seen anything by Tyler Perry, what is the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

TYLER PERRY: That would depend on what they're in the mood for. But for the introduction to me, I would love to be A Jazzman's Blues because I feel like it's the thing that took me the longest to make and it's the thing that I had my most heart in. But if you're looking for comedy, of course, I'd say Madea, for sure.

I've heard that character is popular.

PERRY: Just a little bit.

Tyler Perry Is Bringing Back the Erotic Thriller With 'Mea Culpa'

One of the things I commend you on is that the erotic thriller basically was the staple of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and then it sort of just went away. What did it mean to you to be able to play in this genre?

PERRY: So much of this is about my mother, man. My mother loved those erotic thrillers, from Glenn Close to Sharon Stone, and all those movies back in the day, she loved them. So to have an opportunity to actually do one, I know had she been alive she would love to have seen this movie. So, I'm really excited about it. Even having other people who are much younger, who have never even seen those kinds of movies be introduced to one.

I feel like Hollywood has moved away from sex scenes. It's like you see people kiss and then that's it. What is it like to direct a good sex scene with two people covered in paint?

PERRY: You know, it looks a lot more sexy and glamorous than it actually is on the day because there's 30 people standing around, which would have been 100 if it wasn't a closed set. But there's also very much an intimacy coordinator that I hire for everything sexual, who handles all of that with the actors. They walk through what they feel comfortable with before we even shoot it. So the biggest complaint from Trevante during that scene was how cold the paint was, but we were able to get the shot. [Laughs]

What do you normally do as far as showing your movies to friends and family for feedback? Do you do that? Do you do test screenings, or do you not do anything?

PERRY: We definitely do test screenings. I show it to friends and family, but not a lot, because by the time I've shot it and by the time it's ready to be shown to friends and family, it's ready to come out, so there's nothing to change. So we all show up at the premiere, and we’re like, “What did you think?”

Have any of your projects actually dramatically changed in the editing room along the way or not at all?

PERRY: I don't have anything that's been drastically changed from what I wrote and what I shot. I don't have any movie that is that way. It's all very close to the script. Even though we find some incredible moments, especially comedies, we find big comedies in the set pieces, big comedic moments, but that's the only difference.

When you saw the shooting schedule, what was the day you had circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this,” and what was the day you had circled in terms of, “Oh, wait, we gotta film this?”

PERRY: I don't circle any of the dates. The first day is, “Okay, I'm ready to film,” and the last day I'm glad it's done. So, I don't get excited about any scene in particular. Until a minute, I go, “Whoa, I’m having fun here.” And when I'm having fun you usually see me do a lot more takes than I normally do.

Tyler Perry Reveals New Details on 'Six Triple Eight'

You have an upcoming project called Six Triple Eight, which seems really interesting to me. Can you tell people about it? Actually, you have some pretty good names in it.

PERRY: Well, there were 855 women of color who were in World War II that nobody — most of the world — don't even know that they were there or served. I had an opportunity to meet one of them, who was 99-years-old at the time, and she told her story. I left there and had a movie in two weeks after just sitting down talking with her. I'm excited about the cast, from Oprah to Dean Norris and Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian. Just incredible, incredible actors that are in this movie. Susan Sarandon — I don't wanna forget anybody — and Milauna Jackson. It was so important to me that we got this right, and it has scored through the roof for Netflix. They're so excited about it. I just can't wait for the world to see it.

Do you know when it's coming out?

PERRY: We're thinking October or November for a release date, so toward the end of the year.

Is that something that you think could be in the Toronto Film Festival? Like that kind of a play?

PERRY: We'll definitely see. I know it is that kind of movie, for sure. We'll see what happens, but it is definitely a movie that I think will get some attention, for sure.

When you're telling a story like that, because obviously this means a lot to you, do you feel more pressure as a director on set? What is it like when you're helming this kind of story?

PERRY: I think I feel the same amount of pressure in all of it. I didn't feel any pressure on this other than to make sure that I honored these women, that I make sure that I told this story. The woman that I met who was 99, she passed a few weeks ago and I got a chance to show her the movie before she passed and to see her so excited and grateful that the story was being told. That is where I put the pressure on myself.

I can't imagine what it was like to show her the film.

PERRY: It was a great day.

You work all the time, and I'm curious, what do you have coming up for 2024? Do you have projects you're getting ready to direct? What are you thinking about for this year?

PERRY: I have five movies in the can right now and a new TV show for Netflix that we start in about four weeks, so I got a few things coming out. I'm building up this whole canister of things to just release as I go, and take some time off.

Oh, I was wondering. So you have a lot in the can, what's the other thing that you're excited for people to see?

PERRY: Right now it's this and Six Triple Eight. Those two movies are my focus right now.

My last thing for you, what are you actually most looking forward to audiences seeing in Mea Culpa?

PERRY: You know, I don't try to have any expectations anymore because I want people to take from them what they want to see. If you just want to be entertained and have a good time then this is the movie. If you wanna be blown away, this is the movie. Just don't bring your kids into the room to see it. Don't Netflix and chill with your children watching this one.

