After almost a year’s wait, The Oval (aka Tyler Perry’s The Oval) is returning with an all-new Season 6 this winter. Written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry, the BET original follows the newly-elected U.S. President Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn) and First Lady Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore), who moves into the White House with their children, Gayle (Paige Hurd) and Jason (Daniel Croix Henderson). The power-hungry couple and their children manage to put up the perfect family façade for the public but indulge in wild and scandalous behavior behind closed doors, and everyone seems to have a ruthless agenda of their own. A soap drama, The Oval has all the right ingredients for a dramatic political thriller, exploring greed, corruption, betrayal, scandals, and power struggles, all of which exponentially increase with every season.

The Oval Season 5 saw a divided house when Victoria and Hunter’s conflict caused violent consequences, with the President ordering mercenaries to take out his wife and anyone who supports her. Thus, the season ends with a massive shootout in the halls of the White House where several key characters are seen getting caught in the crossfire, including Hunter, Victoria, Jason, their VP, Eli (Russell Thomas), and Second Lady, Simone (Kaye Singleton). Renewed back in April 2024, The Oval Season 6 will take off from the explosive Season 5 finale that left the Franklins and the fans in total shock, with the biggest question – who died in the shootout?

Since its premiere in 2019, The Oval has quickly gained attention as an engaging political drama and a popular show on the network. And now, as the new season’s promos reveal, the upcoming sixth season is going to be a supercharged season with more drama, intrigue, revenge, and retribution that could throw everyone inside the White House off their game. Check out our quick guide below to find out when you can watch The Oval Season 6 and where you can stream the new season of Tyler Perry’s political drama.

Is ‘The Oval’ Season 6 Premiering on TV?

A network original drama, The Oval Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9/8c, exclusively on BET and BET+.

Is ‘The Oval’ Season 6 Streaming Online?

Tyler Perry’s The Oval is a network original and is available to stream on BET+, only with a subscription.

BET+ subscription costs are available in two plans -

Essential: $5.99 per month, or $54.99 per year, inclusive of ads

Premium: $10.99 per month, or $104.99 per year, free of ads.

Both plans offer a 7-day free trial.

You can also subscribe to BET+ through Apple TV, Prime Video, Sling TV, Roku Channel, and Verizon+ Play.

While you wait for the new season to arrive, you can catch up on all five seasons of The Oval, currently streaming on BET+ on Apple TV and BET+ on Prime Video.

Can You Stream ‘The Oval’ Season 6 Without BET+?

Yes, besides BET+, The Oval is also available to stream on other streaming services but with limited seasons. You can watch Seasons 1 – 3 on Peacock Premium and Paramount+, and Seasons 1-2 on Fubo, all with a subscription. Spectrum On Demand offers free streaming of The Oval.

Alternatively, you can purchase The Oval Seasons 1-5 on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home.

Watch ‘The Oval’ Season 6 Trailer

The first trailer of The Oval Season 6 debuted during an episode of Sistas on BET, in November 2024. The 30-second trailer revisits the huge explosion that marked the end of Season 5. As we see in the trailer, the new season will pick up right from that moment, which ended in bullets flying across the halls of the offices. At this point, who lives and who dies in the gunfire will determine the next arcs in the story. Although the clip does not reveal any casualties, the President appears to be injured. After learning about his paralysis, Hunter is determined to return to the White House and exact his revenge, even if his aides and staff are concerned. Meanwhile, the Vice President seems to be making the most of his opportunities while Victoria remains confident of her power and position that will help her achieve her agenda.

The overall atmosphere of the trailer is very tense and thrill-inducing as the key players in the game prepare themselves for the shift in power dynamics and what ensues. Revenge appears to be the main theme and agenda of the sixth season, where neither Hunter nor Victoria is going to back down, no matter the consequences.

What is the Episode Schedule for ‘The Oval’ Season 6?

The Oval follows the traditional TV schedule and runs for over 20 episodes in every season, with episodes divided by a mid-season break. The upcoming sixth season will also follow suit.

As per the TV Guide update, The Oval Season 6 is slated for 22 episodes, split into two parts of 11 episodes each, for the winter and spring schedule. After the season premiere on January 7, 2025, all new episodes of The Oval Season 6 will release weekly, with a possible mid-season break sometime in March.

Check out the available details of the first few episodes of The Oval Season 6 –

Episode No. Episode Title Episode Summary Release Date S6 Episode 2 “Blow For Blow” Hunter partially concedes and agrees to meet with Eli; Priscilla turns on the charm to try and convince Hunter to do the right thing. January 14, 2025 S6 Episode 3 “Grown Woman” Priscilla proposes a plan to trick Hunter into leaving the residence; Victoria shows Eli footage that could unravel Simone's story. January 21, 2025 S6 Episode 4 “Stalemate” Bobby finds himself in hot water as Eli nears the truth about him and Simone; Hunter makes a shocking discovery about his paralysis and Richard has a surprising run-in. January 28, 2025

Other Tyler Perry Shows You Can Watch on BET+

Even though Tyler Perry is often considered synonymous with the Madea franchise, the filmmaker, actor, and playwright has carved his niche with a long list of films and television shows featuring some of the best names in entertainment. Besides The Oval, Perry earned recognition for creating a wide range of stories across genres, concepts, and socio-cultural topics focused on the African-American community. If you like The Oval, you can also check out these other drama shows from the house of Tyler Perry.

'Ruthless'

A spin-off of The Oval, Ruthless tells the story of a young woman named Ruth Truesdale (Melissa L. Williams), who is a member of a dangerous cult known as The Rakudushis, led by a charismatic but manipulative leader, The Highest (Matt Cedeño). After Ruth is made an Elder, she becomes highly disenchanted by the cult’s disturbing practices and strange systems and decides to leave, but soon discovers that leaving is harder than she imagined. Running for five seasons, Ruthless is a gripping drama that offers a compelling look at twisted cults and how far cult leaders would go to assume control of their followers. The series is packed with enough suspense, intrigue, and psychological thrill, all of which make it an engaging watch.

'Sistas'

Set in Atlanta, the comedy-drama revolves around four friends - Andi Barnes (KJ Smith), Karen Hott (Ebony Obsidian), Danni King (Mignon Von), and Sabrina Hollins (Novi Brown), who navigate friendships, romance, and career. Premiered in 2019, Sistas has been running for eight seasons, with the latest and eighth season released in October 2024. With every passing season, the series unveils more of the professional and personal lives of the four main female characters and that of other people associated with them, and explores how they continue to deal with their challenges, decisions, and dilemmas. Despite mixed reviews, Sistas has earned a fan following, which can be attributed to the engaging nature of the show. The series explores themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery through ample comedy and drama, supported by likable characters.

'All the Queen’s Men'

Another Tyler Perry show set in Atlanta, All the Queen’s Men follows the story of Marilyn "Madam" DeVille, played by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille, a fierce entrepreneur who rules the exotic male nightclub industry. Her swagger, gritty nature, and a close-knit group of trusted people contribute to her success as she continues her journey of expanding her empire. But Madam quickly discovers how more money leads to more complications and problems for her and her people. Created by Christian Keye, and produced by Perry, the BET+ original is a series adaptation of Keye’s fictional story and characters from his 2015 urban novel Ladies Night. Packed with glitz, glamour, crime, and violence, All the Queen’s Men makes for an entertaining watch, even if it features several standard tropes.

