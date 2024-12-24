Tyler Perry is known for putting his name behind important stories, and his latest Netflix time-period drama, The Six Triple Eight, is no different. Inspired by true events centering on the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII, the film, led by Scandal’s Kerry Washington, details the racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - the women faced while they remained committed to serving their country with honor and distinction.

As usual, the film was written and directed by Perry, and written in just two weeks. It marks Perry and Washington’s third time working together. In an interview with Collider, Perry explained why this story was necessary to bring to film. He also dished on why he enjoys working with Washington and his growing deal with the steaming platform.

Why Tyler Perry Couldn’t Pass Up ‘The Triple Six Eight’

The famed writer, director, and producer was unaware of the story before it landed in his hands.

Image via Netflix

COLLIDER: Congratulations on your new project, The Six Triple Eight. Obviously, you are known for creating stories of purpose. What about this real-life story actually struck a chord with you?

TYLER PERRY: When [producer] Nicole Avant called me up and sent me the sizzle reel, I watched it, and I go, “This is a joke, right? There were 855 Black women in the war in World War II, and nobody knew?” She's like, “Yeah, we have to tell the story.” So that drew me to it, but then I immediately found out there were some surviving members, and I flew down to Vegas and met one of them, Lena [Derriecott] King. Sitting there with her, she was clear, 99 years old, in her right mind, her memory and her recall was amazing. I was like, “I've got to do everything I can to honor and celebrate these women.”

Now, in a time where Black history is under attack and being suppressed in many areas, how timely is a story like this to bring to the world?

PERRY: My whole life, I’ve found myself in these pretty profound moments. I didn't know all of this was going to be happening when I started writing this story or telling the story, but it just happened to fall just as it should. It's really important that that we, as Americans, know when you try to write out one part of history, you do a disservice to all of our history. So, this isn’t Black history, this is the history of America, and it should be told.

Related 21 Best Reality and Docuseries to Watch This Black History Month February is Black History Month, and streaming services like Netflix, Max, Peacock, Hulu, and even Tubi have options for every kind of viewer.

You spoke about meeting Mrs. King when, at the time, she was 99 years old. Talk to us a little bit about what you took away from your interaction with her.

PERRY: I just loved her. She was so adorable. I didn't know what to expect because she was, again, 99, and I didn't know if she was going to be feeble or come in in a wheelchair. This woman walks in the room with her hair and makeup done, and she sits down across from me, and said, “Mr. Perry, it’s so lovely to meet you.” And just having those moments, I tell everybody, if you get an opportunity to sit with somebody who is almost 100 years old, do it. Do it because the wisdom that they spew is really amazing.

Having this film on Netflix, on a streaming service, obviously it is allowed to reach a wider audience. Was that intentional on your end?

PERRY: From the time I stopped doing a lot of film in theater, I still love theater. I would love to do films that go to the movie theater houses, but Netflix has been really, really good to me, and also a place where all of the myths about Black movies not doing well overseas have been dispelled because every time something drops on that surface that I've done, it’s been number one in many, many countries. So, that's been very, very helpful to not have to fight to try to be seen in other countries.

The ‘Madea’ Staple Says There’s a Reason He Honors Icons

Perry says Kerry Washington is the ultimate leading lady. He’s also dedicated to ensuring living legends and working actors are paid adequately

Image via Netflix

You're working with Kerry Washington again on this project. You guys have worked together, I believe, twice before on For Colored Girls and Peeples. What about her makes her such an amazing leading lady from your vantage point?

PERRY: Not only the fact that she's incredibly gracious and graceful and wonderful to work with, but she also has these gears as an actor that she'll shift on you. I knew that if I got her in this role, and I pushed her and challenged her, she would show up in a way that made people go, “Whoa, I didn't see Olivia Pope, I saw Charity Adams.” And everything she did was really, really wonderful to lend into that point.

You also have Susan Sarandon in this film, which she's one of my favorite actresses, and obviously, Queen Oprah is in it. You get to work with so many different legends across so many different projects, and you always treat them with the utmost honor and respect. It's a known fact that you pay the best in the business, and you really take care of those who should be taken care of. Why do you continue to do that in a time when that's not necessarily the case?

PERRY: Well, that's why. It's so important that people know that they are valued and worthy and they deserve it. It doesn't matter what your color is or where you come from; if you're in this business, you should be treated like everybody else who's had the same or lesser success than you have. So, that's what I try to do in my work, at the studio, and in everything that I'm doing. I'm trying to elevate as many people as I can.

Tyler Perry Remains the King of Creative Control

His unprecedented deals have served as a blueprint for other content creators

Image via Prime Video

You've mentioned that you worked with Netflix before. This is not your first Netflix project. What about Netflix makes them a great partner for you?

PERRY: The entire team that's there. They get it. They understand. They know their business, they also know what they don't know, and they also know that they want to have a part of my audience. So, to have that kind of camaraderie come together and it works, there's great synergy, and when I pick up the phone, I could talk to the head guy or somebody who's running marketing all in two seconds. It's been really great.

You’ve really been a pioneer for having creative control over your work since the start of your career, and that's something that we're seeing more and more. Do you feel as if you get credit for setting the blueprint for that in the industry?

PERRY: I don't know if I get the credit. I really don't need it. What I want to do is have more and more people lean into having their own stories be able to be told the way that they want to, no matter what your race, no matter where you come from because that's what worked for me, telling our stories the way that they came out of me from where I come from. So, if that helps somebody else to get that freedom, then so be it. God bless them.

Now I'm going back to the movie...What are you most excited for viewers to see and take from a story like this?

PERRY: The entire story. The entire story of what these women did, the dignity that they showed up in, and how incredible they were. One of my favorite scenes is the march. The other favorite scene is the “over my dead body” scene. I get chills thinking about it. So, it's the whole movie.

Watch the full interview above. Stream The Six Triple Eight on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix