Steamboat Willie is now in the public domain, allowing any filmmaker to toy with the character in any way imaginable. According to Variety, Kailey Hyman and Tyler Posey have been cast in key roles in the upcoming horror comedy that will provide a new take on the beloved animated character. Disney's version of Steamboat Willie can still be seen as part of the logo in any Walt Disney Animation Studios production, but it's time for this new story to introduce a dark version of the once friendly icon. There's no telling what's going to happen once Steamboat Willie gets close to his victims.

Kailey Hyman recently starred in Terrifier 2, before making a brief comeback in this year's Terrifer 3. And that won't be the only connection between Steamboat Willie and the Terrifier franchise. David Howard Thornton, the man who portrays the dangerous Art the Clown in the popular horror franchise, will be the actor responsible for portraying Steamboat Willie. Thornton will have to bring the best of his talents in order to give Steamboat Willie a scary presence that is different from what audiences have seen of him as Art the Clown. Details surrounding Kailey Hyman's character in the movie weren't disclosed.

Tyler Posey will also remain a mystery when it comes to his role in the upcoming Steamboat Willie movie. Steven LaMorte will keep the story's secrets under wraps until audiences are able to experience this adventure on the screen. Before joining the story about the scary version of a beloved classic character, Tyler Posey became famous around the world thanks to his work on Teen Wolf, the drama series about a werewolf who protected his town from supernatural threats.

From the Director of 'The Mean One'

The upcoming Steamboat Willie project will require Steven LaMorte to take a beloved animated character and turn him into a living nightmare. But the director isn't a stranger to the concept. A couple of years ago, LaMorte worked on The Mean One, the movie that introduced The Grinch (also played by David Howard Thornton) as a murderous creature. The adaptation also featured Krystle Martin, Erik Baker and Amy Schumacher, who will work with the director once again thanks to the Steamboat Willie project. The stage has been set for the popular Disney star to become an unpredictable threat in a movie that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A release date for the horror Steamboat Willie movie hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.