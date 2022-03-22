Last month, it was announced that Teen Wolf: The Movie, a follow-up to the MTV show Teen Wolf, would be coming to Paramount+. Thanks to some behind-the-scenes photos released by Entertainment Weekly, we have confirmation that filming has begun! The images reveal a familiar location to fans of the original series, a look at star Tyler Posey, and a peek at the film's logo.

Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV, wrapping its run in 2017. It followed the story of high school student Scott McCall (Posey), who gets bitten by a werewolf and thrust into the supernatural world that hides in the shadows of his town. Over the course of six seasons, Scott and his friends find themselves encountering werewolf hunters, other werewolves, were-coyotes, were-jaguars, banshees, hellhounds, windigo, and even a Nazi werewolf-lion hybrid. The series ended with Scott, a True Alpha, and his friends committing themselves to protect anyone who needs their help.

In the behind-the-scenes photos, we see that they are shooting in a location that should be instantly recognizable to any fans, the locker room. A big part of the show revolved around the school's lacrosse team, of which Scott was captain. Throughout the show, that locker saw its fair share of werewolf fights, murders, dead bodies, make-out sessions, heart-to-heart conversations, and even was occasionally used for its intended purpose as a locker room.

In another photo, we get to see Posey in his new look for the film. He is leaning up against a monitor with his hair cut short, and he is wearing a leather jacket. The jacket potentially teasing that Scott will be riding that motorcycle he always wanted on the show, or maybe he's still riding his dirt bike. We also get a peek at what might be the logo for the film. "Teen Wolf" is written in the same font as the series, but with an exciting addition. The logo includes a silhouette of a beast alpha werewolf. In the series, there were various types and levels of "shifting" that werewolves could achieve. Most commonly, they would just grow claws and fangs. But a few could turn into actual wolves. Even fewer had the ability to turn into more classic werewolf-type beast form. This might tease the villain of the movie has that ability, or maybe Scott has become more powerful and gained the power since the show ended.

Posey will be joined in the movie by fellow returning cast members Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, J.R. Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos below:

Here's the full synopsis for Teen Wolf: The Movie:

"In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

