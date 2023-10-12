The Big Picture Tyler Stanaland's personal life and affairs led to his departure from Selling the OC.

Tensions at the Oppenheim Group were high due to Tyler's relationships with Kayla Cardona, Polly Brindle, and Alex Hall.

Tyler will be returning to work with his father at Douglas Elliman, a real estate company, after leaving the Oppenheim Group.

During his two seasons on Selling the OC, Tyler Stranland, a Laguna Beach native, has had a rough time. His recent exit announcement doesn't come as a surprise, as he's been in the hot seat given his personal life. The surfer boy-type realtor had already delved into selling real estate through his father’s mentorship, but his affairs on the show make for a convenient exit as season three approaches. He’s been under fire now for having three personal affairs in the midst of his divorce process with actress Brittany Snow, and his family leverage in real estate was already not a great look on him. Sure enough, Stanaland announced that he would not be joining the Selling Sunset spinoff for its third season.

Tyler's Affairs Were Too Much For The Oppenheim Group

His separation from the Oppenheim Group could be seen from a mile away as tensions at the office surrounded his short-lived slips with Kayla Cardona, Polly Brindle, and ultimately Alex Hall. During season 2, Tyler had already approached Alex Hall and given him his ultimatum: If his personal life was going to become a recurring theme and a source of drama, he would simply have to leave. Before kissing Alex Hall, which made for the show's best cliffhanger to date, Tyler had already been surrounded by negative buzz; his separation and divorce process from actress Brittany Snow had still been ongoing when at least one of his affairs had started.

News of the divorce filing came out early in January this year, and it was alleged that the Pitch Perfect actress filed after a 4-month separation process. Although, according to Tyler, both of them had ended on good terms, the question about the completion of his divorce process was brought up in season 2. Brandi Marshall had a three-way conversation where she asked whether the "ink was dry" on the divorce papers and asked others if they knew where Tyler stood in his separation timeline.

With her mother's recent passing due to stage 4 brain cancer, Brandi's character developed, and she'd become more vocal about certain behaviors at the office. In a brief interaction with Alex Hall, she even came to say that Hall's recent closeness and proximity to Tyler Stanaland were not "good look" for the Oppenheim Group and that she was having to deal with clients addressing rumors about Tyler's personal life on the phone.

As if that weren't enough, another awkward situation came up when Kayla announced that she had seen video footage of Tyler and Polly making out at the office. Although the video was never put on display, Polly confirmed the kiss, and this brought even more tension as to who had seen the video first or not. The situation escalated for Tyler as this reaffirmed rumors of unprofessionalism at the office. When confronted about it at Gio Helou's party, he stormed out by telling Jason Oppenheim that he had "hired the wrong agents."

About his divorce process, Tyler stated earlier in an interview with PEOPLE: “It's one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again, but luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.” News came out of both Tyler and Alex Hall traveling to Dubai came out earlier this year before season 2's release. But there have been no further public updates on Tyler's personal life and where his relationship to Alex Hall stands.

A Nepo-baby Reputation To Boot

Along with Tyler's exit announcement came news that he would be returning to work alongside his father, John Stanaland, and his brother Trevor at Douglas Elliman. Tyler shared the news that he will be returning to work with his father and Douglas Elliman, a widespread real estate company that has many affiliates, including Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund and The Real Housewives of New York's Erin Lichy. It makes sense that he would return to his real estate roots, as his father was already a real estate mogul in Newport Beach when Tyler got his real estate license when he was just 18. When interviewed by PEOPLE, Tyler stated, " My decision to leave the Oppenheim Group is about making the best decision for my clients and my career,” he says. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again."

Although this did not seem like the crux of the matter when it came to Tyler's issues, Tyler's past and family leverage did not sit well with some of the other agents. Tyler's father, John Stanaland, is a top-selling real estate agent and founder of The Stanaland Group. During his time on the show, Tyler credited what he had learned to real estate, thanks to his father. John Stanaland's Instagram bio reads, $4.5B Sold—$600M+ in last 24 months, 100+ Year Family Lineage Selling OC." Bragging about his family help did not sit well with Brandi as she recounted her different upbringing far from this kind of privilege, saying, "My hustle is just different because I want to set the stage for my children. And I would love for my children to come into generational wealth because of me."

Tyler's father uploaded a picture of Tyler to his Instagram profile. His caption reads, "Excited to announce the return of my oldest son, @tylerstanaland to my team. After twelve years of working alongside me, in 2021 Tyler joined @theoppenheimgroup and appeared on “selling the OC." Now it is time for a new chapter at our powerhouse of a brokerage, @douglaselliman." Rightfully so, his father seemed proud of him, to which Tyler commented, "Time to roll." On that note, news of Tyler's possible appearances on the show is still unheard of, and the realtor may or may not make special guest appearances on Selling the OC's upcoming season 3.