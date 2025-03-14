When American reality television expanded beyond singing talent shows, one of the series at the forefront was America's Next Top Model. Taking the format of a competition series with the niche of professional modeling, ANTM was groundbreaking. Easily one of the most important reality television shows of the 2000s, viewers were given an inside look at the cutthroat world of print and runway modeling through the lens of a high-stakes competition. With Tyra Banks at the helm, the series doubled down on image, at first. But over the years, ANTM became that show that broke the rules. It expanded beyond the common tropes of beauty standards, it showcased the reality of the diverse world of modeling, and eventually demanded the contestants feature inclusion based on gender and body type.

And yet, after all these years, after Tyra helped secure a legacy for the series, America's Next Top Model and its host have received backlash. Through the power of social media, a generation who may not have grown up with the series as their viral show are taking a look back and criticizing every nook and cranny. Tyra has been in the crossfire when she should be receiving praise and admiration for her tireless work fighting for diversity and inclusion. Certainly she had her flaws. Every host, creator, and producer does. But now is not the time to bash. Now is the time to celebrate the work Tyra Banks did while on America's Next Top Model.

Tyra Banks Admits Faults From the Past

Image via CW

It's been years since the final cycle of America's Next Top Model aired, but being honored at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Tyra has unearthed conversations that have struck a nerve. To put it bluntly, she said in her speech, “I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the Internet when there were 24 cycles of changing the world.” Throughout her speech, Tyra noted the diversity she fought for when it came to who she fought for to be included in casting. She acknowledged the doors she was able to open for others. But having her feet held to the fire, even her speech found some backlash. Tyra certainly was not the first Black model to be celebrated on a mainstream platform. Iman. Naomi Campbell. Grace Jones. There might not be a Tyra without those trailblazers. But grace should be given to Tyra for her ability to bring her world on camera at a time when she could capitalize on reality television.

As a bit of a reality television historian of sorts, the 2000s were not a great time for politically correct content. Not just from the shows that were created to cause controversy based on their content or theme. Even the huge hits had their embarrassing moments. Survivor's 13th season split the tribes based on race. Sure, it was one of the most diverse seasons at the time, but the way they went about it was brutally incorrect. America's Next Top Model had some controversial moments that have forced a microscope on the series. Nothing will ever top the inexcusable race swap challenge from Cycle 4. Even then, the show didn't earn their lesson by doing a similar challenge during Cycle 13. But over the course of 24 cycles, these moments keep bogging Tyra's legacy.

Tyra Banks Changed the Face of Beauty With 'ANTM'