Tyra Banks is finally addressing all the backlash being sent her way for past episodes of America’s Next Top Model. While accepting the Luminary Spotlight honor at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Tyra acknowledged that the show, which ran for 24 cycles from 2003 to 2018, had its fair share of problematic moments. However, the American model defended the show’s legacy and talked about how hard she fought to bring diversity to reality TV when no one else supported it. Despite that, Banks admitted, "Did we get it right? Hell no! I said some dumb s--t"

In her acceptance speech, Tyra confessed how challenging it was to show different kinds of beauties using ANTM’s platform. She revealed that people would often question her casting decisions and be racist toward many of the African American models on the show. Tyra recalled being told that putting “girls from the hood” on television was a mistake. But she pushed back against these biases and fought to give aspiring models from small backgrounds the same opportunities. “I was like, ‘Why can the girl from the trailer park become a supermodel but the girl that’s chilin’ in the park in the hood can’t?’ “ Banks continued. “And we fought and we struggled and we made it happen.”

The supermodel addressed the sudden influx of old clips from the show that started circulating online in 2020. Many of them featured Tyra making personal remarks about the contestants’ appearances, enforcing unrealistic beauty standards, and coming up with controversial challenges with themes like “race swapping.” As reported by PEOPLE, Tyra did not want her reputation to be tarnished by a few clips going viral on the Internet. “There were 24 cycles of changing the world,” added Tyra while patting herself on the back for breaking barriers on the runway.

Tyra Banks Lost Her Home in the L.A. Fires

During a January 2025 appearance on the Australian breakfast show Sunrise, Tyra revealed that she had lost her home in the L.A. fires. The former Dancing with the Stars host shared that she was in Australia with her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, when she heard the devastating news. The model confessed that she didn’t talk about it publicly at the time because she didn’t want to draw attention away from others affected by the disaster.

Tyra recalled anxiously checking her phone for updates during the time out of concern for her friends and family in the area. “I was making sure they were evacuating,” added the reality judge. According to Tyra, she wasn’t expecting to hear news about her own home, and when she did. When she learned how badly her home had been damaged, she broke the news to her boyfriend, who was also heartbroken.

The two were attending a celebration with their friends at the time and remained composed for the entire event, only to break down later in private. Tyra added that she was grateful to have brought many of her sentimental items to Australia and New York in the past due to her frequent travels. During the interview, the model urged the public to help the victims of the fires and shared that she, too, was focused on supporting those in need. All cycles of America’s Next Top Model are available to stream on Hulu.