The Big Picture Elite Creature Collectibles is offering a life-sized Jurassic Park T. Rex head for $18,500.

The head captures every detail of the movie model, from scales to fangs to beady eyes.

Limited to only forty-nine pieces, get your hands on one before they're extinct!

You don't have to be The Lost World: Jurassic Park's Roland Tembo to have a Tyrannosaurus rex head mounted on your wall...but you will need almost twenty thousand dollars. Elite Creature Collectibles is offering a life-sized officially-licensed Jurassic Park T. rex head, and is showing it off at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The twin-bed-sized monstrosity will retail for $18,500.00 USD.

Painstakingly patterned after the Stan Winston-designed dinosaur from 1993's Jurassic Park, the head captures every last detail of the movie model, from its pebbly scales to its fang-lined jaws to its beady eyes. It is posed with its mouth agape, ready to chow down on the nearest Velociraptor or lawyer. It is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2025, so unfortunately, you won't be able to walk out of San Diego's convention center with it in your swag bag. It will also be limited to a mere forty-nine pieces, so if you want one, you'd better get your hands on one before they're extinct. The enormous head is the latest and greatest offering from Elite Creature Collectibles, who specialize in making life-sized and scale replicas of iconic movie creatures. Previous products have included monsters from Gremlins, The Shape of Water, and Hellboy.

What Role Does the Tyrannosaurus Play in 'Jurassic Park'?

The Tyrannosaurus is the centerpiece of the prehistoric amusement park seen in Spielberg's 1993 dino-epic. Unfortunately for the small group of guests touring the park before its official opening, it's also the first creature to escape when disgruntled employee Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) shuts off the electric fences. After devouring corporate lawyer Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), it wounds mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) before escaping into the jungle. It periodically emerges for dramatic effect throughout the film, chasing down a Jeep and snacking on a herd of Gallimimus, before making its triumphant return in the climax, saving the film's heroes by taking on a ravenous pack of raptors. Having defeated its foes, it roars in triumph in the film's closing moments. The same Tyrannosaurus returns in Jurassic World, when Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) lures it out of its pen to take on its genetically-engineered "cousin", the Indominus Rex. Once more, the Tyrannosaurus emerges triumphant.

With two trilogies in the books, there's a seventh Jurassic Park movie in the works. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey are in line to star in Gareth Edwards' newest entry in the venerabl dino-franchise; but there's no word yet on what prehistoric co-stars they'll be sharing the screen with.

Elite Creature Collectibles' Jurassic Park Tyrannousaurus head will retail for $18,500.00 USD, and will be available in mid-2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Check out a video of the collectible below: