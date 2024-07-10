The Big Picture The upcoming Korean action drama, The Tyrant, is about a bioweapon program that causes tension between South Korea and the U.S.

Featuring top Korean actors like Cha Seung-won and Kim Seon-ho, The Tyrant is set to be a star-studded K-Drama on Disney+.

Director Park Hoon-Jung is known for bringing back actors from his previous projects, creating a familiar ensemble cast in The Tyrant.

The upcoming Korean drama series, The Tyrant, is set to be released on Disney+ this year. The show was written, directed, and produced by Award-winning director, Park Hoon-Jung, and will feature a star-studded cast, who have appeared in multiple notable films and TV shows. The Tyrant will be one of many K-dramas on Disney+ as the streaming platform aims to provide content to cater to the Asia-Pacific region.

The upcoming Korean action drama is about a bioweapon program called "The Tyrant Project." It was being produced in South Korea in hopes of elevating the country's political power but was uncovered by the U.S., which led to it being shut down. Unfortunately, there was an accident during the handoff. Now, the two nations are after the sample.

The Tyrant will star Cha Seung-won (Korean dub of Minions), who will play the lead role of Lim Sang-won. Also starring in this K-Drama includes Kim Seon-ho (Start-Up) as Director Choi, and Kim Kang-woo (The Treacherous) as Paul from the U.S. Intelligence Agency. According to the South Korean news site, Naver, it was reported that Kim Ho-jun will also be appearing in the show, Physical: 100's Justin Harvey, as well as newcomer, Cho Yoon-soo (True Beauty).

The show's director, Park has a reputation for brining back cast members from his former projects to his new ones. For instance, Cha Seung-won previously starred in 2020's Night in Paradise. Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho and Kim Seon-ho both appeared in 2023's The Childe. Harvey is the newest member added to Park's recurring actor roster, as he first appeared in The Witch: Part 2 and The Chide.

Korean Dramas on Disney+

In 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced that it will release of local-language originals into its Disney+ catalog, with shows produced in a variety of Asian countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and China, just to name a few. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the originals would feature more than just anime, but also films and TV shows, as a way to target the Asia-Pacific Market.

A handful of Korean projects have made their way to Disney's streaming platform. Aside from titles featuring K-Pop stars, such as BLACKPINK THE MOVIE and BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, Disney+ has released notable dramas, including Snowdrop, which starred Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK member, Jisoo, and Rookie Cops, starring South Korean singer-songwriter, Kang Daniel and Chae Soo-bin (I'm Not a Robot).

The Tyrant will enter Disney Plus on August 14, 2024.