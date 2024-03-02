Given there were so many characters in Game of Thrones, it's not the kind of show where there'll be anything approaching a consensus when it comes to picking the best character. However, one individual who'll always be a contender is Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage), who's charismatic, funny, and something of an underdog in the world of Westeros. He belongs to the powerful House Lannister, but is resented by many within it, largely due to the fact that his mother, Joanna Lannister, died giving birth to him.

Tyrion is a dwarf, but proves a capable fighter when he needs to, even though his weapon of choice tends to be his words. Few characters are as intelligent and sarcastic as Tryion continually proves himself to be, and he has some of the best lines in the entire series (perhaps not too surprising, considering he's the favorite character of George R. R. Martin, who wrote the series the show is based on, A Song of Ice and Fire). The following intends to highlight some of Tyrion Lannister's best lines from Game of Thrones, showcasing both his sense of humor and his intelligence.

10 “I am your son. I have always been your son.”

“The Children” – Season 4, Episode 10 (2014)

Season 4 of Game of Thrones was the last one released before the series started to gradually overtake the source material in continually noticeable ways, at which point some would argue the writing got a little weaker. It’s hard to keep a show going beyond four or five seasons in the first place, but it was even harder for Game of Thrones, owing to Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series being unfinished back in 2014… and still unfinished as of 2024.

It's good then that the finale of season 4 gives various characters the chance to shine, wrapping up the events from the dramatic third book in the series that was adapted into seasons 3 and 4. One pivotal event in the season finale, “The Children,” is Tyrion Lannister taking out one of the show’s best antagonists: his father, Tywin Lannister, brutally reminding him “I have always been your son” before (also brutally) finishing him off with a crossbow.

9 “It's not easy being drunk all the time. Everyone would do it if it were easy.”

“Mhysa” – Season 3, Episode 10 (2013)

Another season finale that lets Peter Dinklage deliver some great Tyrion Lannister dialogue, season 3’s “Mhysa” is an episode that largely deals with the fallout of the season’s penultimate episode, “The Rains of Castamere.” In the infamous Red Wedding, the Lannisters secured a crushing victory over House Stark, arranging to murder or capture most of the high-ranking Starks in a bloody trap set at a seemingly normal wedding.

The tyrannical young king (and nephew of Tyrion), Joffrey Baratheon, gets to gloat about it all, which is traumatic and potentially upsetting for both viewers and anyone with common sense left in Westeros. Tyrion inadvertently seems to give some advice on dealing with such trying times, bragging about how much he can drink while also reinforcing how much those from House Lannister tend to enjoy their wine.

8 “Those are brave men knocking at our door. Let's go kill them!”

“Blackwater” – Season 2, Episode 9 (2012)

Season 1 of Game of Thrones was certainly epic in scale and far from a cheap-looking show, though it was really just a hint of things to come, considering there wasn’t as much by way of large-scale action seen during the first season. Tyrion Lannister’s involvement in season 1 demonstrates this fairly well, as in the first A Song of Ice and Fire novel, Tyrion participates in a large battle… yet in the show, he’s knocked unconscious and awakens when the fighting is pretty much over.

Thankfully, things got a bit more ambitious and action-heavy in the second season, with the penultimate episode of season 2, “Blackwater,” featuring one of the biggest and most nail-biting action sequences in the show’s entire eight-season run. And Tyrion doesn’t get knocked out this time, taking part in both the preparations for the Battle of the Blackwater and the battle itself, even delivering the above line as part of a speech intended to inspire Lannister troops, ultimately proving successful.

7 “I killed my mother Joanna Lannister the day I was born. I killed my father Tywin Lannister with a bow to the heart. I am the greatest Lannister killer of our time.”

“Hardhome” – Season 5, Episode 8 (2015)

Like season 2’s “Blackwater,” season 5’s “Hardhome” is well-known for being a Game of Thrones episode that delivers movie-quality action and spectacle. Tyrion has a part to play in this episode, too, but he’s not a part of the episode’s most memorable sequence (the battle that pits the Night’s Watch and the Wildlings against the Night King’s undead forces), instead quite importantly meeting Daenerys Targaryen for the first time.

Tyrion did become a little less interesting and witty in the last few seasons of the show, pretty much around the time he met Daenerys (which has yet to happen in the book series), but at least these two fan-favorite characters meeting for the first time is pretty great. They start to bond over the fact that both come from rather terrible families, with Tyrion observing – in a darkly funny way – that he can be trusted as someone both outside and against House Lannister, given he was responsible for both his parents’ deaths.

6 “I'm not questioning your honor, Lord Janos. I'm denying its existence.”

“The Night Lands” – Season 2, Episode 2 (2012)

Janos Slynt is kind of the worst, as far as supporting characters in Game of Thrones go. He played a key part in the events that led to Eddard Stark being betrayed and executed while he was Hand of the King, and once Tyrion is appointed as the new Hand of the King in season 2, he wisely decides that Janos Slynt isn’t the kind of person he’d want around him in King’s Landing.

During a scene where Tyrion effectively banishes Slynt to Castle Black, the latter says, “I won't have my honor questioned by an imp!”, to which the former replies, “I'm not questioning your honor, Lord Janos. I'm denying its existence.” It’s the sort of brutal takedown that might even make the profane characters of Veep blush, and is part of a remarkably cathartic scene that sees Tyrion enforcing some level of justice and retribution for season 1’s most upsetting moment.

5 “If you want justice, you've come to the wrong place.”

“Mockingbird” – Season 4, Episode 7 (2014)

Though Prince Oberyn Martell was in a sadly low number of episodes, he nevertheless emerged as one of the best characters in Game of Thrones, becoming even more endearing than the character was in A Song of Ice and Fire, thanks to Pedro Pascal’s charismatic performance. Oberyn Martell is largely in King’s Landing during season 4 because he’s after revenge, and sees defending Tyrion Lannister in trial by combat as a way to get the justice he seeks.

Of course, Tyrion, brutally honest as ever, tells Oberyn not to get his hopes up, and that King’s Landing is too corrupt to be the sort of place where justice can be found. It’s a great line in a great conversation, and Tyrion is regrettably proven right in the grisly episode that follows “Mockingbird;” one of the show’s most traumatic hours for sure.

4 “I will hurt you for this. A day will come when you think you are safe and happy, and your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth. And you will know the debt is paid.”

“The Prince of Winterfell” – Season 2, Episode 8 (2012)

Cersei Lannister was one of the all-time great villainous characters in Game of Thrones, feeling both more human and somehow more dangerous than the more overtly hateable – yet somewhat over-the-top – villainous characters like Joffrey (her son), Walder Frey, and Euron Greyjoy. She’s constantly at odds with her younger brother, Tyrion, and the fact they both stick around King’s Landing for much of the first half of Game of Thrones means they clash and verbally spar numerous times in seasons 1 to 4.

One of their best and most vicious confrontations comes in season 2’s “The Prince of Winterfell,” with Tyrion expertly invoking the House Lannister motto of “A Lannister always pays his debts,” after he reveals how disgusted he is about Cersei kidnapping and torturing Ros, because she suspects Tyrion’s plotting to kill Joffrey. It’s the culmination of an entire season’s worth of House Lannister infighting, and Tyrion’s threat to his sister here hangs heavy over the seasons to come.

3 "Monsters are dangerous and, just now, kings are dying like flies."

“Mhysa” – Season 3, Episode 10 (2013)

Similar to how he threatened his sister in season 2’s “The Prince of Winterfell,” Tyrion less explicitly threatens his nephew, King Joffrey Baratheon, in the season 3 finale, “Mhysa.” As mentioned before, Joffrey is giddy with glee about the events that transpired in season 3’s ninth episode, “The Rains of Castamere,” with Hand of the King Tyrion being there to dampen his enthusiasm somewhat.

In classic Joffrey fashion, he at one point states, “Everyone is mine to torment! You'd do well to remember that, you little monster.” Calling Tyrion a monster was a mistake, because it makes him understandably retort with: “Oh, ‘monster.’ Perhaps you should speak to me more softly then. Monsters are dangerous and, just now, kings are dying like flies.” It’s a fitting observation, and it just becomes more prescient as the show goes along, especially considering Joffrey himself perishes in the second episode of the show’s fourth season.

2 “That's what I do. I drink and I know things.”

“Home” – Season 6, Episode 2 (2016)

Season 6 of Game of Thrones had some highs, but also a few lows for the series, again likely because the show was forced to forge its own path after overtaking the A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Tyrion’s wit and capacity to disarm people verbally took a nosedive in these last few seasons, but at least an early episode of season 6 – “Home” – was itself home to one of his most iconic lines.

Missandei, who’s one of Daenerys Targaryen’s counselors/allies, questions how Tyrion knows certain things about Daenerys’ dragons, to which he drops the immortal: “That's what I do. I drink and I know things.” It highlights the alcoholism of House Lannister while also succinctly summarizing Tyrion’s capacity to be witty and knowledgeable. Unfortunately, he doesn’t exactly make good on this claim in the episodes that follow, but at least Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire fans got five-and-a-bit seasons (out of eight) that featured a genuinely clever and funny Tyrion Lannister.

1 “Let me give you some advice, bastard. Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.”

“Winter Is Coming” – Season 1, Episode 1 (2011)

The first season of Game of Thrones was fantastic for many reasons, one of those being the fact that it had Sean Bean (as temporary protagonist Eddard Stark), some groundbreaking revelations and twists, and pitch-perfect introductions to numerous characters living in Westeros. Tyrion Lannister manages to make a good impression almost straight away, with what’s arguably his best line of dialogue being found in the show’s very first episode, “Winter Is Coming.”

This episode features Eddard Stark’s bastard son Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister bonding briefly, largely thanks to the fact that both are considered outsiders within their respective families. Tyrion gives Jon the advice of taking the way people might try to shame him and instead wearing “it like armor,” and Jon Snow does indeed learn to do this throughout the various seasons of Game of Thrones. Both characters largely succeed throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, despite the odds not being in their favor, which makes returning to this conversation in the show’s first episode immensely rewarding in hindsight.

