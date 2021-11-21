Ubisoft has been very excited over the recent years about the idea to launch their own theme park. They had planned for one to open in 2020 with many rides, shows, and what not—all inspired by their premium franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, and our favorite Rabbids. Unfortunately for the French publisher, the idea didn't get realized at the time, but they are still pursuing one and have announced a brand new partnership to achieve the goal.

Ubisoft and Storyland Studios have announced that they're now teaming up for the development of the world’s first Ubisoft Entertainment Center at Studios Occitanie Méditerranée. The Ubisoft Entertainment Center is currently planned for an opening in 2025 and will be inspired by all the big Ubisoft franchises.

This multi-brand themed entertainment experience is the first in a series of centers that will immerse fans and newcomers alike in fully interactive worlds based on Ubisoft’s popular game franchises.

Designed by Storyland Studios, the Ubisoft Entertainment Center is powered by Alterface’s cutting-edge gamification technology, Wander. The Ubisoft Entertainment Center at Studios Occitanie Méditerranée is located at a distance of a 40-minute drive from the city of Montpellier. Studios Occitanie includes 'a professional film studio, multiple entertainment offerings as well as retail, dining, and hospitality.'

Along with a center, both parties are working together to build a large-scale Ubisoft Theme Park. Mathilde Bresson, Location Based Entertainment Manager at Ubisoft, said, "Both designs are being created with a wide variety of potential target markets and locations in mind. We are eager to bring these experiences to our ever-growing international fanbase, and to new audiences in every country across the globe."

No details regarding how each of these projects will look like have been shared so far, but expect some news soon. At least before 2025, when it is currently planned to open.

