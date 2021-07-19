Ubisoft has just revealed a brand new Tom Clancy game, Tom Clancy's XDefiant, a free-to-play game that is based on the various Clancy franchises, including Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and The Division. Tom Clancy's XDefiant will feature intense gameplay, special factions, and highly customizable characters. Ubisoft vows it isn't just another first-person shooter, it will have unique elements to keep players engaged and have fun.

In Tom Clancy's XDefiant, players will be able to play various 6v6 game modes to test their domination. The game will have various operators called Defiants, which players choose to help customize their factions. The factions are based on popular factions from Tom Clancy's franchises, and the current cast of factions includes Wolves, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Echelon. Ubisoft says they will add more soon as the brand and the game evolve.

Each of the factions will have a unique set of skills and abilities. A Defiant from the Outcast faction is seen using a flamethrower, and one from the Wolves is seen using a machine gun, in the reveal trailer. You can mix and match factions with any guns and attachments to suit your playstyle.

The heart of the shooter is gunplay, and Ubisoft claims to have created tighter, natural, and realistic gunplay. Everything from the movement, the gun sounds, and the recoil are built with the intent of realism. The game will feature many military-grade weapons and all of which are highly customizable with many attachments. The game will feature many maps, and if you've been playing plenty of Tom Clancy's games, you'll see many familiar places. The game is essentially a free trip to the vibrant and action-packed Tom Clancy's universe.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant is a part of Ubisoft's new business model which focuses on both premium and free-to-play games. Ubisoft aims to diversify its portfolio as much as possible and wants to rely less on paid games. Ubisoft has already doubled down on the previous philosophy of ‘providing longer post-launch support’ for their existing IPs and games. They are planning a second year for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and have already announced Assassin's Creed Infinity, which Ubisoft plans to support for years after launch. Ubisoft is also working on another free-to-play Tom Clancy game that is set in The Division universe, The Division Heartlands.

Tom Clancy's XDefiant is an evolving game that will shape its way through community and player feedback. If you want to be a part of this new Tom Clancy's journey, you can sign up for an upcoming closed beta. The beta will start on August 5 and will be only available for PC players from the United States and Canada. The game has no set release date and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. Check out the trailer for Tom Clancy's XDefiant below.

