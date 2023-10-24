The Big Picture Uche Okoroha was absent from the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion, causing his castmates to discuss his actions during filming without him present.

Uche explained his absence by claiming a conflicting business opportunity and expressed dissatisfaction with the reunion environment and editing choices.

Uche addressed accusations made by other cast members, including claims of discussing casting with Lydia and allegations of mistreating Aaliyah, denying some and admitting to others.

The Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion had the cast talk out their issues and reveal what happened after filming. However, Uche Okoroha's absence was felt. Most of the cast members had something to say about his actions during filming, and he wasn't there to address them. He explained why he didn't show up in a recent interview and reacted to the finale.

Uche Responds to Claims Made in the Love Is Blind Reunion

Uche claimed he had a good "business opportunity" that conflicted with the time of filming the reunion. He was meeting marketers after closing a business partnership. But the entrepreneur doesn't seem impressed with how the show wrapped up the season. "But I will say as far as the reunion and as far as that environment, I really don't think that is a conducive environment to have productive discussions," he told Extra. "And even watching the reunion back and seeing clips that they chose to play that were me arguing with people and not playing the clips of Lydia [Velez Gonzalez] bullying Aaliyah [Cosby] or anything like that."

He also took issue with the editing and Nick and Vanessa Lachey's questions. "I don't think it would've been very productive, so I don't really have any regrets about not going," Uche said. He also addressed Lydia saying they briefly talked about Love Is Blind casting in their area. "I believe she signed up for the show because she knew I was going to be there," Uche claimed. "And that's the message that I got from several of the other cast mates who confronted her about it. She said that she saw I was following a casting producer on Instagram. She clicked over to that Instagram account." Uche claimed that she applied and then blocked his account, so producers wouldn't know about their past.

He also addressed Aaliyah saying at the reunion that she got the "barbecue Uche" instead of the person in the pods she fell in love with when they dated after the show. Uche accused Aaliyah of feeling guilty for leaving him in the pods. He claimed they talked about leaving together engaged and then either going to Mexico or back to Houston only for her to leave hours later. Uche said their relationship ended because she got a job in California. He denied Aaliyah's claim that he told other cast members that she wasn't his type. Uche said he already knew what she would look like from their discussions in the pods. He said he asked everyone about their race and ethnicity in the pods, so that wasn't a secret. However, Uche admitted later that he told a cast member that Aaliyah wasn't his type, but he still loved her and wanted to pursue a relationship with her before they met in person.

Almost everyone at the reunion said they found out Uche was talking about them behind their backs. So they didn't get to confront him for that at the moment. Now he's denying most of their claims. There is a slight chance there will be another reunion of the cast for the After the Altar special if the season gets one.