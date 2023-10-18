The Big Picture Uche Okoroha embraces his "villain" status on Love Is Blind, stating it makes for great television while speaking his truth during the airing of the show.

Love Is Blind had many villains throughout the years that it has been on Netflix, but Season 5 took the cake with Uche Okoroha. His love triangle with Aaliyah Cosby and Lydia Velez Gonzalez had viewers both confused and pissed. Some fans accused him of being emotionally manipulative and gaslighting both women. No full closure was provided when he chose to skip the reunion special. Now, he's opening up about being viewed as the bad guy in a series of Instagram Q&A's with his followers.

Opening up about his "villain" status and what kept him from the reunion for the season, he told a fan he doesn't have any issues with the label, writing: "I'm ok with being a 'villain,'" he wrote to a fan on Oct. 16. "It makes for great television. But while the show is still airing, I'll also speak my truth." And while speaking his truth, he opened up about sending a harrowing text, the exact same messaging, to both Aaliyah and Lydia after his controversial treatment of them was shown on the show.

Uche Explains Sending the Same Text to His Exes, Lydia and Aaliyah

Image via Netflix

One of the things that Uche has consistently done is refuse to leave the two women he's been connected to alone. Uche's outlandish reaction to Aaliyah's revelation that she'd been unfaithful in the past led to a domino effect of events that would end their relationship. the two having a buddy romance before she told him about when she cheated on a past ex. Viewers quickly learned about his past relationship with Lydia, who would go on to marry Milton Johnson. Apparently, Uche and Lydia didn't know they were both going to be on the show together. Still, their stories about their motivations for being on the show differ, with Uche alleging Lydia planned to be on the show to win him back, which she denies. But after viewers watched his harsh treatment of the women, they were shocked that Uche texted them his apologies...sort of...after the episodes aired.

The text reportedly read: "Hey, I'm going to watch later tonight. If there's anything that you want to discuss that you hear, I'm available." Uche told fans during his Q&A that there were no ill intentions. "I don't like to be on bad terms with anyone. We all have the same mutual friends from the show and I don't want things to be awkward while we all go through this very public experience," he claimed. "I reached out to several other members from the cast when the show aired to check in on them as well."