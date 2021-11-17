Chances are, you’ve seen and even been wowed by Udo Kier, even if you don’t know his name. This guy’s been acting since the late 1960s and appeared in a broad swath of projects ranging from beloved arthouse fare to populist mainstream cinema. In that time, he’s done everything from dancing seductively with a lamppost to acting threateningly to Vince Vaughn.

But one thing that Kier hasn’t gotten a lot of in his time as an actor is lead roles. He got a handful of major parts in his earliest days as a performer (namely in a handful of monster movies through the 1970s and 1980s), but the majority of his roles have been in character actor parts, especially in his English-language work.

Well, for those of us who consider ourselves fanatics of Kier’s work, a gift was bestowed upon us in 2021 with Swan Song. It’s not a film that made significant waves in its August 2021 debut, but it should be on more people’s radars. Not only is it a well-made feature on its own terms, but it’s also a welcome instance of Udo Kier securing a lead role.

In Swan Song, Kier portrays Pat Pitsenbarger, a hairdresser who once had connections with as many celebrities as there are stars in the sky. But that’s all in the past now as Pitsenbarger is situated in a retirement home in Sandusky, Ohio. His days are defined by sneaky cigarette breaks and not communicating with anyone. However, things begin to change once he learns that a friend of his has passed away. This former colleague requested Pitsenbarger give her a makeover before the funeral occurs. Though initially hesitant to engage in the task, Pitsenbarger sets off on foot to fulfill this task and encounters a world outside the nursing home drastically different from the one he once knew.

Part of what makes Kier’s work in this premise so much fun is how it functions as a commentary on Kier himself. The enormous legacy Pitsenbarger has as a hairdresser evokes Kier’s significant accomplishments as an actor. Meanwhile, the rivalries Pitsenbarger has developed, including a lingering resentment from hair specialist Dee Dee Dale (Jennifer Coolidge), echoes how often Kier has played villains in his work on the silver screen. He may not be stabbing people or making ransom demands in Swan Song, but even here Kier is playing a character capable of leaving emotional destruction in his wake.

Swan Song even uses its story as a chance to provide counters to recurring traits in Kier’s filmography. Most notably, both the acting from Kier and the writing/directing from Todd Stephens depict Pitsenbarger as an openly queer man. This decision, for Kier’s part, feels like a reclaiming of sorts from how often this performer has portrayed queer-coded villains. Now, some of those roles were quite deliciously fun to watch. However, after so often being handed parts where queerness is synonymous with nefariousness, it’s fun to see him play an explicitly queer man whose sexuality is just another part of who he is. It’s one of many qualities reflecting how, wherever you look in Swan Song, you’re bound to find varying degrees of influence from the sizeable career of Udo Kier.

It isn’t just in how it handles queerness that Swan Song provides an interesting departure from prior Kier performances. This project also allows Kier to utilize acting disciplines he often doesn’t get to embrace in his darker antagonistic roles. In a welcome subversive turn, Pitsenbarger greets the changing world not with a fist clenched towards a cloud, but with a nonchalant nature. This means Kier has several opportunities to engage in instances of warm rapport with younger people who’ve come to own houses and businesses in Sandusky, Ohio. Kier has so often been utterly terrifying in his big-screen work that it’s impressive to see how well he can turn on the charm and amiable nature.

This also means that scenes of utter joy in Swan Song can feel as euphoric as possible, especially an unforgettable dance scene in the third act where Pistenbarger is dancing with a room full of people in a gay bar. Kier lends such an infectious joy in his cry to a younger gay man about how much his character forgot how fun it was to hang out with “our people”. Though this impromptu trek is motivated by death, Swan Song finds opportunities for Kier to showcase his gift for conveying such irresistible happiness.

On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum though, Swan Song also uses the prominence of Kier to utilize the performer’s gift for injecting so much poignancy onto the screen. Much of this comes from Kier’s character being older, a quality of this actor that hasn’t been used for sentimental purposes very often in cinema. Previously, Kier’s age was used to convey a sense of unwavering authority. In projects ranging from Bucarau to Blade, he was the guy who could communicate with a single that he had seen everything and you wouldn’t want to mess with him.

But here in Swan Song, Kier’s older age is used to quietly reflect the character’s mortality. These include moments where Pitsenbarger gets lost in the memories of just existing with his now-late husband. Ditto for a quietly devastating rendezvous Pitsenbarger has with an old friend, an exchange that ends up just reinforcing how alone this man is in his older age. In both these moments involving the past, Kier plays his character with such finesse. The fragile state of mortality that kickstarts the plot of is always accentuated in Kier’s work, which utilizes the actor’s age to emphasize vulnerability, not towering intimidation.

These qualities get conveyed in remarkably subtle ways for a man who so often is played in a delightfully over-the-top manner. Embracing this restrained route just makes Kier’s work as Pitsenbarger feel all the more nuanced and, by extension, human. This performer can just use Pitsenbarger’s posture as he’s sitting down to communicate palpable sorrow over years and friendships lost. Kier’s performance is always conscious that we’re watching a man well aware that the grains of sand are slowly slipping away in his hourglass and his work is all the better for it.

This isn’t the usual terrain that a Kier performance travels to. However, the actor proves so emotionally stirring in Swan Song that it makes you wonder why more films haven’t utilized this talent. Despite there being decades of work from this actor to choose from, Swan Song consistently demonstrates new talents from a beloved character actor fixture. Some performers simply work best in supporting roles. Casting them in the role of a protagonist would only undercut their best qualities. By sharp contrast, giving Kier the spotlight has only reinforced his gifts as an actor rather than undermined them.

Swan Song is at once a testament to the qualities everyone knows and loves about Udo Kier while also giving this legendary character actor a chance to show off his hidden talents. By delicately balancing homages to Kier’s prior work and delivering elements that can stand on their own, Swan Song’s central performance becomes something quite extraordinary.

