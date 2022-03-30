UFC and Iconic Events Releasing are expanding their relationship to bring the biggest fights to the biggest screens possible. As part of a new agreement, the professional mixed martial arts company will have all of its monthly marquee UFC Pay-Per-View events aired live in Iconic Events-affiliated theaters across the country. The deal runs through the end of 2022 with the first fight under this new deal being the featherweight title bout between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and Chang Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" on April 9 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Along with the main event on the docket is the heated, highly-anticipated bantamweight title fight featuring rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

With this latest deal, Iconic is continuing to make UFC accessible for fans in theaters since January 2021 and UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor. So far this year, they've played host to the theatrical airing of UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane, UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2, and UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal. For diehard UFC fans, Iconic's partnership with the fight promoter has offered a major reprieve for their pocketbooks. Compared to ESPN+'s lowest cost pay-per-views at around $75, the $25 theater and fan interaction experience was a massive bargain. The circuits providing screening of the fight also come with unique concessions including beer and cocktails.

"UFC is the ultimate theatrical sporting event," said Iconic Events CEO Steve Bunnell regarding their ongoing relationship. "There’s simply nothing like experiencing these highly entertaining, compeGGve, and capGvaGng fights on the big screen. UFC athletes are the best in the world and seeing them on giant movie theatre screens with the high-end sound cranked up is a thrilling way to watch them. Iconic has been the big-screen home for UFC’s pay-per-views since UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor in January 2021. With this new deal, UFC in theatres is simply an irreplaceable way to experience the non-stop action and drama of the Octagon."

David Shaw, the Senior Vice President of UFC's International and Content branches also praised the move, saying, "This partnership with Iconic is yet another incredibly effective way to continue to build the profile of our athletes, bring awareness to our most important events, and to provide yet another exciting way to experience UFC’s live product. The team at Iconic are terrific partners, and we know they’ll make these fights a must-see draw to movie theatres for UFC fans nationwide."

In partnering with Iconic, the UFC has a quickly growing event cinema company in its corner. Iconic has helped bring sports, e-sports competitions, Broadway productions, music events, anime, and much more to audiences thanks to its affiliations with theaters around the country. Outside the UFC, they've gotten Bo Burnham's Inside and jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy onto the big screen and their slate of future screenings includes a 25th-anniversary celebration of Selena and the North American premiere of anime film Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis in cooperation with Anime Expo.

