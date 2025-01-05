Ghost stories aren't always horror stories—at least not in the sense that they are supposed to scare us beyond our wits and keep us up at night. For instance, one of our favorite tales around the holiday season is a ghost story that is nothing more than a simple morality play. Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol isn't exactly packed with frights and psychological torments as much as it is with lessons about showing kindness to others and not taking the good things in life for granted. Likewise, one of the most revered movies in the history of Japanese cinema is also a ghost story that is not meant to raise our hair, but merely to make us think about where our least likable traits might lead us. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenji Mizoguchi, 1953's Ugetsu goes head-to-head with 1954's Chikamatsu Monogatari when it comes to determining which is his ultimate masterpiece. As far as contemporary critics go, there is a clear tie: both movies hold a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But, let's be real for a second: Rotten Tomatoes' scores are far from being the ideal way of looking at such classic movies. The best way of thinking about such works of art is by taking in what they represent in the grand scheme of things. While Chikamatsu Monogatari is a powerful tale about adultery and rigid social norms, Ugetsu shines by telling a story about greed and the harms of war. In a post-war scenario, it is a movie that leaves little room for other interpretations, pointing fingers at the lies and the horrors behind tales of honor and glory. And what's more: its ghost story might not be scary, but it is poignant and beautiful.

'Ugetsu' Is an Anti-War Morality Tale

Ugetsu's anti-war message relies mostly on the story of Tobei (Eitaro Ozawa) and Ohama (Mitsuko Mito). The movie follows two men, Tobei and Genjuro (Masayuki Mori), as they each search for their own form of wealth and glory. However, while Genjuro, a potter, wishes only to sell his wares to the rich inhabitants of the cities currently profiting from the unification wars of 16th-century Japan, Tobei dreams of becoming a samurai. With his eyes set on a shiny suit of armor and a spear, he's willing to leave everything behind, including his wife, Ohama, as long as that means entering a world in which he will be entitled to vassals of his own.

But Tobei's journey is not without its mishaps. For starters, the tale of glory that ultimately leads him to become a samurai is nothing but a lie. His grandiose speeches about how men need to study from the masters of martial artistry are empty chats meant solely to hold up a false ideal. And when he meets Ohama again, she's been forced into a life of sex work that she never desired for herself. Impoverished and violated, she blames her husband's search for military prestige at all costs for her disgrace.

In a post-war scenario, this story probably hit very close to home, as it's a clear message that there is no glamour or glory to be found in war, only lies and tragedy. To further this point, the armies of Ugetsu are never painted as fearsome or noble. Instead, they are but bands of hungry, rabid men who destroy everything in their path. Perhaps the greatest tragedy of Tobei's character is that he saw these battalions not for who they truly were, but for the lie they wished others to believe.

Greed Is a Powerful Enemy in 'Ugetsu'

However, Tobei isn't the only one to be deceived by a false ideal in Ugetsu—his business partner, Genjuro, also falls prey to a delusion. Always looking for the finest pieces of clothing to bring his wife and for riches beyond his reach, Genjuro becomes enamored by Lady Wakasa (Machiko Kyo) when she pops up by his tent to buy his wares. It is hardly a spoiler to reveal that Lady Wakasa is a ghost that wishes to entrap Genjuro in her world, for as we are introduced to her allegedly beautiful manor, we see nothing but a derelict home surrounded by overgrown vegetation. Genjuro's greed gets him caught up in this web of deceit and eventually brings him to a tragic end.

It would all be very fine and dandy if this was the final message of Ugetsu, but it is not. Even in Genjuro's story, the movie is concerned with the horrors of war. After all, Lady Wakasa is not an evil spirit; she's merely a woman whose life was taken by the conflict before she even got to experience its pleasures and who is now back from the dead to find her companion. Though Genjuro must leave her to go on with his own life, we can't help but feel for her. It is a powerful conclusion for a story that is about the greed of two men, yes, but also about something much bigger: the greed for power and territory and how it leads to horrors beyond our earthly comprehension.

Your changes have been saved Ugetsu Release Date September 7, 1954 Director Kenji Mizoguchi Cast Machiko Kyo , Mitsuko Mito , Kinuyo Tanaka , Masayuki Mori , Eitaro Ozawa , Sugisaku Aoyama , Mitsusaburo Ramon , Ryosuke Kagawa Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Drama

