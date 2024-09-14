In a dystopian metropolis where everyone must be pretty to be accepted, a few choose to embrace their flaws and live authentically. Netflix’s upcoming movie Uglies has been in the making for over a decade, but the story’s core message still rings true until the present day. Based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Scott Westerfeld, Uglies is set in a city where residents are required to undergo mandatory surgery by the time they reach sixteen. This standard operation is intended to turn patients into “Pretty” individuals accepted by the general society.

Tally Youngblood is just one of the many teenagers who have long awaited her turn to be “Pretty”, believing that life would be much easier once she’s had the surgery. But upon discovering the dark truth behind the operation, Tally decides to follow her heart and escape the borders of her city, finding herself in an isolated community that rejects the notion of becoming “pretty” and being true to themselves, flaws and all.

A story of defining what it means to be beautiful, Uglies is a commentary on feeling like we’re never enough - not pretty enough, not smart enough, not interesting enough. Despite the fictional setting, its message continues to reverberate outside the screen and in reality. Whether it’s posting selfies on social media or changing our appearances to please others, ultimately, the only way to achieve true happiness is by accepting ourselves for who we are. Uglies officially premieres on Netflix on September 13, 2024. In the meantime, check out who’s starring in the YA movie.

Joey King

Tally Youngblood

Image via Netflix

Joey King plays Tally Youngblood, a fifteen-year-old who is days away from undergoing an obligatory surgery designed to make her “Pretty” as a means of being “accepted” in her city. Although Tally has long dreamed of getting the procedure, the young girl is in the shock of her life when she finds out that the procedure completely twists people into unrecognizable versions of themselves, physically and mentally. When Tally befriends someone who’s scheduled to have her surgery on the same date as her, Tally finds out that there is a society that embraces living as “Uglies” far beyond her sheltered metropolis.

Mischievous at heart, Tally takes the risk and ventures to the Smoke. It is here where her questions about the “Pretty” surgery are answered: these procedures don’t just alter someone’s appearance, but also their brains. One of Tally’s biggest dilemmas throughout the novel is choosing between peace and conformity by living as a “Pretty”, or her beliefs and independence as part of the “Uglies”. However, choosing the latter has its own deadly consequences. Tally shall soon learn that being “Ugly” not only puts her in the lower pits of society but in danger as well.

King is best known for playing the lead role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy, starring alongside rising actor Jacob Elordi. But prior to that, King has worked together with some of cinema’s highly respected directors, namely Christopher Nolan in The Dark Knight Rises, Sam Raimi in Oz: The Great and Powerful, and James Wan in The Conjuring.

Brianne Tju

Shay

Image via Netflix

Brianne Tju plays Shay, Tally’s newfound friend. Sharing the same birthday as Tally, the two are supposed to undergo the “Pretty” surgery on the same day. Unlike most of her peers, Shay embraces her imperfect looks and flaws - one of them being her skinny and gawky figure. Going against the grain, Shay doesn’t want to get the surgery, and would rather live her life as an “Ugly” despite being rejected by society. Shay takes the risk of searching for the Smoke, in which Tally eventually follows in her footsteps.

Before Uglies, Tju is best known for starring as Riley Marra in Scream: The TV Series and Alex Portnoy in Light as a Feather. She’s also appeared in movies like 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Keith Powers

David

Image via Netflix

Keith Powers stars as David, the wild yet wise member of the Smoke. Raised in the exiled community by his rebel parents, David knows nothing but life in the wilderness, yet he carries a quiet sophistication that even the most prettified city residents can’t match. Strong and fiercely protective of the Smoke, his parents are responsible for uncovering the truth about the brain lesions caused by the “Pretty” surgery. When Tally arrives at the Smoke compound, David has his reservations about her. Soon enough, David falls for Tally’s bravery and influences her to confront the truth about their society. Although Tally isn’t the biggest fan of his way of life, she eventually learns from David that true beauty comes from within, not from what’s been enforced by the general public.

Powers previously worked on The Tomorrow Wall and Before I Fall. But the actor is best known for playing the role of Tyree in the film Straight Outta Compton and Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s miniseries The New Edition Story. He also made a brief appearance in the Netflix movie #RealityHigh.

Laverne Cox

Dr. Cable

Image via Netflix

Laverne Cox plays Dr. Cable, the icy and terrifying head of Special Circumstances. As the city’s secret police leader, Dr. Cable has a beauty that’s more unsettling than alluring. A lethal combination of a predatory overseer of the law mixed with high-tech manipulation, she’s the puppet master pulling Tally’s strings, offering a nasty ultimatum: betray your friends or stay ugly forever. Despite Dr. Cable’s intimidating presence, Tally manages to outwit her, showing that even the scariest or the most “special” Pretty can be overpowered by someone who’s mundane or lackluster, proving that people of her kind aren’t invincible.

Three-time Emmy-nominated actress Cox had her breakout role as Sophia Burset in the critically acclaimed series Orange is The New Black, which not only cemented her presence in the industry but also became the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for a Primetime acting Emmy. Outside of acting, Cox served as executive producer for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, which ultimately got her a Daytime Emmy Award. She later on became the first transgender person to star as a transgender series regular on CBS’s Doubt.

Chase Stokes

Peris

Image via Netflix

Chase Stokes plays Peris, Tally’s best friend and her first crush. Before undergoing his “Pretty” surgery, Peris and Tally make a pact to stay close by scarring themselves - an act of solidifying their bond. In return, Tally promises to stay out of trouble before her surgery date so that the two could reunite in Pretty Town. But being the curious rebel that she is, Tally sneaks into Pretty Town to see how Peris is doing post-procedure. Upon discovering that the “Pretty” version of Peris is not what she seems, Tally begins to question the true intentions of the highly-celebrated procedure.

Audiences might have seen Stokes in works like One Of Us Is Lying or Stranger Things. But if there’s anything the actor is best known for, it’s playing the lead role of John B Routledge in the drama series Outer Banks. After a long, 18-month hiatus, Season 4 of the Netflix series finally returns to “Poguelandia 2.0”, where the gang is finally settling in with their new business. Of course, John and his friends don’t stay silent for too long. Upon hearing rumors of Blackbeard’s long-lost haul, the gang gears up for a brand new adventure, filled with bigger risks and more dangerous enemies. Season 4 of Outer Banks debuts with five episodes on October 11 followed by the final five on November 7.

Jan Luis Castellanos

Croy

Image via Netflix

Jan Luis Castellanos stars as Croy, a member of the Smoke camp. When Tally was left estranged in the white poppy field, it was Croy who saved her and took her to camp. Initially, Croy doesn’t immediately trust Tally, especially since her stories don’t make sense. But after witnessing Tally resist the Special Circumstances forces, Croy soon takes her in and treats her as one of his own people.

Castellanos made his film debut in Netflix’s Tall Girl 2, starring as the title character’s high school crush. The budding actor is set to appear in the “Alice in Wonderland” reimagining titled Get Lost, directed by Daniela Amavia. He’s also slated to star alongside Bella Thorne in Saint Clare.

Charmin Lee

Maddy

Charmin Lee plays Maddy, one-half of David’s parents. Maddy works as a doctor responsible for conducting many of the “Pretty” surgeries. Despite having performed hundreds of these procedures, it took a while for Maddy to realize that over 95 percent of her patients had lesions on their brains. Suspicious of the procedure she’s required to perform, she secretly creates the Smoke camp to use it as an experimental control group to test out how these lesions affect people. In the novel, Maddy finds the cure to healing these lesions, but at a deadly cost. Before Uglies, Lee starred in The 5th Wave and Just Mercy.