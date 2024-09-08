The Hunger Games, Divergent, and The Maze Runner might've been all the craze back in the 2010s, but another dystopian book series was just as beloved around that time frame. Scott Westerfeld's Uglies came out in 2006, and readers couldn't help but flip through the pages to uncover what would happen to Tally after she turned 16. In the novel, the character was led to believe that she should patiently wait to get to reach that age in order to undergo plastic surgery and be considered pretty. Although the protagonist feels unsure whether to stick to the beauty norms, it is only after she is shown alternate options for her future that she reconsiders the idea of getting the procedure.

After years since the novel was published and became a hit, Joey King is ready to breathe life into Tally through a movie adaptation that will come out soon. In order to know all the details about this long-awaited release, here is a detailed guide with all the information that we know about the project thus far.

Image via Netflix

There is! Years after McG acquired the rights to Uglies, the book-to-screen adaptation is finally heading to streaming. Its premiere date is only days away, coming out on September 13, 2024.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Uglies'?

Image via Netflix

Instead of getting a theatrical release, the dystopian title will arrive directly on Netflix. This means that in order to watch King's latest project, you will need to be subscribed to the streaming service. In addition to Uglies, the platform will have plenty of exciting new films and TV shows in September, including Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, The Perfect Couple, and Rebel Ridge.

Watch on Netflix

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Uglies'?

The film's official trailer came out on August 8, 2024, giving viewers an inside glimpse at Joey King playing Tally. The protagonist is turning 16 and hopes to have a procedure to be considered pretty in the eyes of society, a desire she has had for as long as she can remember. The clip even goes to show her staring at a simulation of what her face will look like after plastic surgery, a vision she seems pleased with. In a conversation with her best friend, Tally makes him promise to not change his personality, no matter how beautiful he becomes after the cosmetic treatment. Yet, it is easier said than done. After the operation is complete, her friend comes back unrecognizable, making the main character question whether being pretty is worth the price.

By the likes of the trailer, she decides to flee a world filled with beauty standards and goes to a place where people take pride in a simple lifestyle, showing that there is more to life than appearances. However, her decision to ally with an opposing group makes her and her new friends targets of a bigger system that they can't overpower. Under these tough circumstances, Tally will have to reevaluate whether she will remain "ugly" or give in to the procedure.

4 Who Is Starring in 'Uglies'?

Close

As previously mentioned, King stars as Tally and the film's story will be told through her point-of-view. Prior to this role, the actress was popularly known for playing the lead in a Netflix franchise called The Kissing Booth. This year, King was also seen opposite Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair, and alongside Logan Lerman in a Hulu series entitled We Were the Lucky Ones. She was cast in Uglies back in 2020, being the first person in the ensemble to get attached to the project. The actress did reveal that she was a massive fan of the book that inspired the film, having read it when she was 11 years old.

In addition, Outer Banks alum Chase Stokes will play Peris, Tally's childhood best friend who opts to go through with the cosmetic treatment. In an interview with TUDUM, the actor shared more about what audiences can expect from his character:

“Peris is sort of three characters in one as we see him shift throughout the film. It speaks to the phases of growing up. We shift. We find ourselves in spaces that feel unfamiliar at times, but I do believe if your head and heart are in there, you find your way back to yourself. I felt that deeply with him and really enjoyed playing in that space.”

Laverne Cox will take on the role of Dr. Cable, who is largely responsible for operating on the teenagers once they reach 16. Other cast members to expect include Brianne Tju (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Shay, Keith Powers (The Tomorrow War) as David, Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why) as Croy, Jay Devon Johnson (Bad Boys: Ride or Die) as Az, and Charmin Lee (The 5th Wave) as Maddy.

3 What Is 'Uglies' About?

Image via Netflix

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

"In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."

2 Who Is Making 'Uglies'?

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

McG is the filmmaker taking Uglies from page to screen. The director responsible for the Charlie's Angels franchise helmed the dystopic adaptation after previously collaborating with Netflix on the Christmas movie Family Switch. McG worked closely alongside Westerfeld to ensure that the final product was as close to the source material and the author's vision as it could be. Here is what he told Netflix:

“I spoke to Scott extensively about the book, and I wanted to make sure that we got it right. He was such a wonderful collaborator every step of the way. So we were lucky to have Scott on board. He’s in the movie for those of you who can find the moment.”

Westerfeld did act as an executive producer, which assures book readers that the film will have the novelist's blessing. Other executive producers onboard include King, Jamie King (Murdoch Mysteries), and John Fox (The Equalizer).

The screenplay was written by Jacob Forman (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water), and Whit Anderson (Players). Davis Entertainment Company's John Davis and Jordan Davis are producing Uglies alongside Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger, Industry Entertainment's Dan Spilo, and Wonderland's Mary Viola and McG (the director is also credited as a producer).

1 When Did 'Uglies' Film?

Image via Netflix

Despite it taking a few years for the film to come to fruition, the shooting process took place in late 2021. According to issue 1265 of Production Weekly, Uglies began filming in October and wrapped in December of that year. The project was originally expected to finish shooting in January 2022, but things ran even more smoothly than anticipated, leading production to end a month earlier. Still, it took a few more years before the movie was ready for release, with fans questioning whether the adaptation would make it to the light of day after so much radio silence during the time that the cameras were rolling.

In fact, Uglies got a movie deal a year after the book came out, but it soon got stuck in development hell. From legal to artistic issues along the way, it truly seemed like rooting for the film to get made would be in vain. However, considering that King was still a child when the rights to screen treatment were secured, she wouldn't have been able to take on this passion project if it had been released back in the mid-2000s. With delays in production, Westerfeld ended up writing three sequels to the best-selling book entitled Pretties, Specials, and Extras. Although it is uncertain whether Uglies will get cinematic follow-ups, fans can only hope that if the first installment does well on streaming and gains the approval from the public, Netflix will greenlight the follow-ups.

Regardless of the fact that the book adaptation is only coming out this year, McG believes that the film's message is more relevant than ever considering the rise of social media and beauty standards. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the director shared the following: