The Big Picture Uglies fans are getting a closer look at the world created by Scott Westerfeld in an upcoming film.

Director McG hopes the world creation in Uglies is exciting, with three distinct worlds representing Smokies, Uglies, and Pretties.

The film carries a timely message that beauty is interior, focusing on humanity and authenticity.

As the days draw closer to the release of Uglies on Netflix, fans are getting a closer look at the world. In a first look with Teen Vogue, three new images have dropped, showing off the world first created by author Scott Westerfeld in the early 2000s. Fans are also getting their first proper looks at Joey King as Tally Youngblood, the main protagonist of the series. King has be heavily involved in getting the film off the ground, telling Collider back in 2022, "I'm obsessed. I was trying to obtain the book rights for so long and they were just always not available, so then I got 'em and then I said, 'Hey Netflix, do you want to make this with me?'"

Talking with Teen Vogue, director McG (Charlie's Angels, The DUFF) hopes "the world creation [in Uglies] is most exciting for the fandom. There are three distinct worlds that represent Smokies, Uglies, and Pretties. It's dystopic and original, and so fun to live in." One of the images fans get to see from Teen Vogue includes Chase Stokes as Peris and King as Tally in New Pretty Town.

"I feel like the message of the film is timelier than ever. With our contemporary society so obsessed with image, what a great message this movie shares that beauty is interior, and it's who we are on the inside that counts. All in a film packed with action, romance, and adventure.”

Joey King's Journey in 'Uglies' Shows Beauty is Interior

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The book series, beginning with Uglies was published by Scott Westerfeld back in 2006. The four main books are: Uglies, Pretties, Specials, and Extras. The book (and movie) follow the same plot as the movie's official logline: "Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted." While fans are excited to see that play out, the director is looking at the bigger picture. "I noticed when anyone posts a picture on TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram, they use filtration to enhance what they actually look like. This is fun for a while, but when it gets overboard you lose authenticity. This film is about a return to humanity and accepting ourselves for who we really are."

King and Stokes will be joined by Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox. Last month, Westerfeld revealed the movie would finally hit Netflix on September 13 but there has yet to even be a teaser trailer. Hopefully, with these images now out in the world, fans might soon see a trailer for the highly anticipated dystopian adaptations, delighting the souls of millennials everywhere.

Uglies will stream on Netflix in the US on September 13.

Find on Netflix