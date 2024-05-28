The Big Picture Ugliest House in America with Retta has garnered over 10 million viewers for Season 5.

The show's ratings soared, hitting significant numbers among various demographics, and securing a top spot in its timeslot.

Online, HGTV's social media promotion of Ugliest House in America amassed 1 million impressions and 338,000 video views.

Hold onto your tool belts, HGTV fans! The latest season of Ugliest House in America, starring the ever-hilarious actress and comedian Retta, has hammered its way to impressive ratings. Debuting on Monday, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, this season captured the attention of more than 10 million viewers. That's right — 10 million folks tuned in to witness Retta's cross-country quest to uncover the nation’s most hideous homes.

The numbers don’t lie. Ugliest House in America averaged a solid .47 live plus three-day rating among Adults 25-54 and a .64 L3 rating among Women 25-54. For those in the know, that’s a pretty sweet spot. It also managed a .49 L3 rating among upscale Adults 25-54 and a .65 L3 rating among upscale Women 25-54. If that wasn’t enough, the show ranked as a Top 5 non-news/sports cable program in its timeslot among Women 25-54, upscale Women 25-54, and upscale Adults 18-34.

The season didn’t just nail it on TV; it also made a big splash online. On HGTV’s digital platforms, social media content promoting the show racked up over 1 million impressions and 338,000 video views across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Ugliest House in America is a unique and hilarious reality series on HGTV that takes viewers on a wild and ridiculous journey to find the most unappealing homes in the United States.

What Is 'Ugliest House in America' About?

In each episode, Retta travels across the country, visiting homes nominated by their owners or friends as contenders for the title of “ugliest house.” These homes are characterized by outdated designs, questionable architectural choices, and downright bizarre decorations. Retta’s witty commentary and comedic observations make the tours of these eyesores both entertaining and laugh-out-loud funny.

Retta brings her signature sense of humor and charisma to the show, making even the most cringe-worthy features of these houses amusing. Her interactions with homeowners, designers, and the occasionally bewildered residents add a personal and entertaining touch to the series. Her genuine reactions and playful banter are key to the show’s appeal.

Fans can catch Ugliest House in America on HGTV, with new episodes and seasons available for streaming on Max. For more fun content, behind-the-scenes looks, and updates, viewers can visit HGTV.com or follow the show and Retta on social media.

Whether you’re a home renovation enthusiast, a fan of Retta, or someone who loves a good laugh at the expense of terrible design, Ugliest House in America is a must-watch.

