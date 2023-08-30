Over time, countless stunning films in the industry have captured the audience's imagination, making viewers want to deeply immerse themselves in their stories due to their incredible aesthetics. There is no doubt that well-crafted visuals are undoubtedly a gigantic element in filmmaking and can indeed make or break a film.

From The Polar Express to Battlefield Earth, a few movies are a major letdown in the visual department, coming off as thoroughly unappealing to look at and hard to sit through, even if they feature an intriguing premise. On Reddit, moviegoers share their takes on what are, in their opinions, some of the most visually ugly films of all time.

10 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

2004's Christmas animated flick, following a young boy's extraordinary quest of self-discovery abroad on a magical train ride to the North Pole, is considered a holiday must-watch for many. Nevertheless, Robert Zemeckis' slightly creepy film is still a major disappointment to users on the platform.

According to limebarz, The Polar Expressis the perfect example of the "Uncanny Valley," a feeling experienced when androids and audio/visual simulations resemble humans in many ways but are not quite convincingly realistic, which is probably what makes the viewing experience so unsettling at times. As the user wrote, "The characters all seem 'off' - dead eyes and weird facial features that don't express the right amount of emotion (if any)."

9 'Ultraviolet' (2006)

Image via SPE

Starring Milla Jovovich as the lead, Ultraviolet is a 2006 action sci-fi film by Kurt Wimmer that revolves around a hæmophage (a vampire-like being) infected with a virus that gifted her superhuman powers. Her mission is to protect a boy who is thought to be carrying antigens that would destroy the species.

When asked what is the ugliest feature ever made, the user hippofumes did not hesitate to mention Ultraviolet. "That movie is cinematic cataracts," they wrote. "I loved Kurt Wimmers first film, Equilibrium, but Ultraviolet was terrible in every single way. That helicopter scene is what I draw on a napkin during a boring phone call," the user franktionen added.

8 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame may be one of the most highly anticipated films of all time, but it is also, according to Reddit, one of the most poorly done when it comes to visual aspects. The second part of Infinity War accompanies the surviving members of the Avengers on a quest to attempt to reverse supervillain Thanos' decimating "snap."

"Avengers: Endgame is a fun movie but man that final battle is an eyesore," commented Reddit user SaltySteveD87, adding that the visuals downgraded the film by a lot. Meanwhile, in a different post, the user RexRuther69 noted that the backgrounds were "blatantly video game/CGI looking and the scenes actually filmed on location were bland as anything."

7 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another film in the superhero genre that fell short of expectations (this one for several different reasons) is the first Suicide Squad, which bit off more than it could chew. It introduced audiences to different convicted supervillains — including Margot Robbie's now well-known Haley Quinn, one of DC's most treasured characters — recruited to execute a dangerous mission and save the world in exchange for lighter sentences.

"Most of the movie takes place in a dark alley and the character designs are pretty bland," DrSpaceman575 wrote under a "What's the most visually ugly movie you have ever seen" discussion on the platform. An enthusiastic user made a point to highlight the contrast between the 2016 film and its 2021 counterpart, noting how bright and striking James Gunn's 2021 film of the same name was when compared to David Ayer's.

6 'Justice League' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League sees Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) seeking out The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Cyborg) in the wake of Superman's (Henry Cavill) death. Their goal is to stop the catastrophic threat posed by Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons and save the world from destruction.

Zack Snyder's version of the story is a fan favorite (and significantly better than the theatrical release), so it is not to wonder why Joss Whedon's way messier take (in all aspects, as it seems) is on the list. "I'm not a huge fan of Snyder's version, but it at least has an interesting look. Joss's is the ugliest blockbuster I've ever seen," ShaunTrek admitted.

5 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the 1964 British novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, Tim Burton's Johnny Depp-led 2005 fantasy film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of a young boy (Freddie Highmore) who earns a golden ticket to visit the biggest and most magical chocolate factory in the world, led by the most spontaneous and unusual candy maker.

According to a now-deleted user who believes the movie is, in their own words, one of the most "disgusting looking," the director's live-action film is up there when it comes to the most visually unpleasing films ever made. "I find this with most Tim Burton movies. They're gorgeous to look at for about ten minutes but then his style becomes aggressively oppressive and I have to turn them off," Sarmerbinlar replied.

4 'The Hobbit' Franchise (2012-2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This series of three epic fantasy films based on the 1937 novel "The Hobbit" by J. R. R. Tolkien introduced The Lord of the Rings' fans to new characters and lore, expanding the universe even further. The trilogy is set 60 years before Elijah Wood's Frodo embarks on his journey and finds Bilbo (Martin Freeman) at the center of the Peter Jackson franchise.

Even if considering the films some of the ugliest of all time may feel like a stretch to some, to mickeyflinn (and many others who agreed), there is no doubt that The Hobbitmovies are highly disappointing visually-wise, featuring some of the worst usages of CGI to date. "All the CGI backgrounds were absurdly busy and the Dwarves ranged from hero looking guys to things you would see in a circus," the user argued. "Add to that is that all the sets looked just like what they were, sets."

3 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Another Tim Burton film that was heavily mentioned on the platform was the filmmaker's adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass," a classic novel by Lewis Carroll. Starring the undeniably talented Mia Wasikowska, Alice in Wonderland is a live-action retelling that centers on 19-year-old Alice as she falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself swept into a magical adventure.

"It just was horrible," the user mickeyflinn commented. "This is hands down the ugliest f*cking movie ever," a deleted user agreed. "It was worse because of the late-stage conversion to 3D and you could see every ounce of it on screen as a doubling of certain background elements."

2 'Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directed by Colin and Greg Strause, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem is set in a rural Colorado town; the Alien and Predator races engage in a war, putting the residents in danger. To increase their chances of survival, the residents must unite and work together.

"Can barely see a goddamn thing," the user Thatoneasian9600 noted. "The whole movie was at night and in a heavy rain, you couldn't see anything," the user mickeyflinn said on a different post, to which the user bananaspy replied: "When I first saw it, it was like a cam rip so I thought that's why it was so dark. Then I saw the actual film and realized that, no, it always looks like it was filmed inside a shoe."

1 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Regarded as one of the worst science fiction movies of all time, 2000's Battlefield Earth stars John Travolta, Barry Pepper, and Forest Whitaker. In a world where the evil Psychlos and their leader Terl have seized control of all natural resources and shown no regard for anyone or anything else, it falls upon the brave human Jonnie "Goodboy" Tyler to fight back against the invaders and restore order to the planet.

Battlefield Earth takes the crown in several departments, although none of them are good. According to members on the platform, it is one of the ugliest movies ever made — leave it to a deleted user to tell you why: "Terrible green matrix imitating filters, horrible makeup, even worse costumes, VFX which is disgusting, slo-mo scenes which were obviously [shot] at a low frame rate and then sped up, ugly mess." The Reddit user TenDollarTicket added: "You forgot the insane amount of dutch angles."

