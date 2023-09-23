Ugly Betty is a gem of 2000s comedy series. Based on the wildly popular Colombian soap opera Yo Soy Betty La Fea, the show follows Betty Suarez, an unattractive but intelligent young woman who gets a job working at a high-fashion magazine, leading to all sorts of comedic situations.

America Ferrera starred in the title role, winning an Emmy for her performance in season 1. However, Ugly Betty was full of hilarious characters beyond Betty. From silly friends to manipulative and wicked foes, the show's larger-than-life figures kept things interesting and hilarious, cementing the show's legacy as one of the best comedies from the 2000s.

10 Ignacio Suarez

The great Tony Plana plays Ignacio Suarez in Ugly Betty. Ignacio is Betty and Hilda's father, a widower who has lived in the United States illegally for over thirty years. He is a loving and supporting father to his girls and grandfather to Justin, caring for his home and providing guidance for his family.

Ignacio is the Suarez clan's straight man. He is funny but in a subtle, more mature, gentler way, avoiding Hilda's drama and Betty's quirks. Ignacio has several funny moments, but his role is to provide some much-needed level-headedness to the often chaotic Suarez household.

9 Christina McKinney

Betty and Christina were among television's best female duos. Christina is Mode's seamstress and Betty's first friend in the magazine. She loves gossip and drama, and while she is one of Betty's most staunch supporters, her ambitions often lead her to become a pawn in Wilhelmina's schemes.

Scottish actress Ashley Jensen plays Christina throughout Ugly Betty's four seasons - although she becomes a guest star in season 4. Christina is quirky and nosy, acting as Betty's confidant. Her bubbly personality is endearing, and while she isn't as larger-than-life as her co-workers, she is a spirited and entertaining character and an important part of the show's early seasons.

8 Daniel Meade

Eric Mabius plays Daniel Meade, Ugly Betty's male protagonist and Mode's Editor-in-Chief. His promotion to the magazine's most important position kickstarts the show's events and makes him Wilhelmina's nemesis. Daniel is inexperienced but clever and willing to learn. He heavily relies on Betty for almost everything, with the two developing a close bond throughout the seasons.

Daniel starts the show as a bonafide trust fund baby thrust into a position of high power with little to no fashion experience. Most of the character's early comedy comes from his lack of knowledge and excessive womanizing; he eventually grows out of both circumstances, becoming a more mature and level-headed businessman. Like Christina, Daniel isn't as over-the-top as Mode's other characters, although he is still funny, especially when put on the spot.

7 Hilda Suarez

Hilda is the eldest Suarez daughter and Justin's mother. Pregnant at 17, Hilda raised her son at home with her father; she never had a stable job until Justin convinced her to pursue her dream of being a beautician. Upon graduating from cosmetology school, Hilda opens a salon and marries her high school sweetheart, Bobby Talercio.

Ana Ortiz is an underrated comedienne, and her unsung abilities take center stage in Ugly Betty. Hilda is funny due to her spirited nature, acting as her family's loud defender against anyone who dares cross them. Hilda's strong-willed nature also leads to several funny moments, especially when facing her nemesis, neighbor Gina Gambarro.

6 Claire Meade

The mighty Judith Light plays Claire Meade, Daniel and Alexis' mother and Bradford's ex-wife, in Ugly Betty. Starting as a guest star, Light became a series regular in season 2 and stayed with the show until the end. Claire is Fey Sommers' killer, although it's later revealed Fey messed with Claire's mind by attempting to poison her, and the jury finds her not guilty.

Claire is a chaotic riot. Light has the time of her life playing her, especially in the first two seasons, when the character is in and out of jail and utterly unhinged. Claire is among TV's most iconic moms, a messy and entertaining figure who doesn't always do the right thing, but at least no one can deny her love for her children.

5 Justin Suarez

Betty's nephew, Justin, is the only one who genuinely appreciates her job at Mode. A fashion and Broadway-obsessed 11-year-old, Justin is lively, daring, and remarkably brave. He is Betty's main source of support at home, often helping her understand the fashion world and giving her valuable insights she wouldn't get otherwise.

Justin Suarez is one of the greatest LGBTQ+ icons and one of the rare queer characters played by an actual queer person. Justin is as flamboyant and hilarious as the Mode employees, to the point where Wilhelmina actually acknowledges him and his fashion-forward style. He is as hilarious as Marc and Amanda, especially considering his family is visually puzzled by his wild antics.

4 Betty Suarez

America Ferrera won an Emmy and received another nomination for her portrayal of Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty. Berry is the show's protagonist, an intelligent, resourceful, and ambitious young woman with a can-do attitude and a near-unbreakable spirit. Her quirky fashion sense makes her the butt of the joke at Mode, but she remains true to herself.

Betty is Ugly Betty's beating heart; there's no show without her. Ferrera is a remarkable physical comedienne, and most episodes allow her to display her considerable talents. Betty is unafraid of ridicule, especially if she gets the job done. The show gets much mileage from this quality, but Betty is never the laughingstock. On the contrary, Ugly Bettyalways encourages its audience to laugh alongside Betty while recognizing her positive and winning attitude, which takes her to the top of the publishing industry.

3 Marc St. James

The holy trinity of Ugly Betty characters starts with Marc St. James, played by the ever-underrated Michael Urie. Marc is Wilhelmina's staunchly loyal assistant, a gay and fashionable man who bullies Betty but eventually warms up to her. Marc loves fashion almost as much as he loves Willie, and his loyalty is eventually rewarded when she makes him Mode's Creative Director.

Marc is loud, over-the-top, mean, and utterly hilarious. He has many of the best moments in any episode, especially when paired with Amanda and Wilhelmina. Urie is one of Ugly Betty's unsung heroes, and the fact he never received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal remains one of the Television Academy's greatest mistakes.

2 Amanda Tanen

Amanda Tanen is Mode's receptionist and Marc's scheming best friend. Vapid, selfish, and vain, Amanda hides a softer and more caring side, which she seldom shows. She has affairs with several male characters and spends most of the show looking for her father after learning she is Fey Sommers' daughter.

Like Urie, Becki Newton was Emmy-worthy as Amanda. The character was campy and simply unforgettable, delivering some of the show's most scathing and hilarious dialogues and starring in many of the most absurd scenes. Whether singing "Milkshake" at Wilhelmina's wedding or facing Betty in the Mode hallways, Amanda always delivered the laughs.

1 Wilhelmina Slater

The iconic Vanessa Williams plays Wilhelmina Slater in Ugly Betty. Wilhelmina is Mode's Creative Director and the show's main antagonist who hates Daniel because she believes he has the position that's rightfully hers. She conspires with numerous characters to secure the Editor-in-Chief position and eventually prevails by playing nice with Daniel and Betty.

Williams received three Emmy nominations for her role, although she was always criminally snubbed. Wilhelmina is the best and funniest character in Ugly Betty, a wicked and endlessly entertaining figure with insults for days, a killer fashion sense, and so many quotable lines that it is impossible to remember them all. Wilhelmina is among the best modern villains on TV and the most hysterical character in Ugly Betty.

