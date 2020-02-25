‘Ugly Delicious’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Steak, Lamb Testicles, and Danny McBride

Netflix has released the first Ugly Delicious Season 2 trailer, offering a first look at the new season of the tremendous documentary series. The show hails from James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang and Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) and finds Chang and his chef friends exploring how specific foods change from culture to culture. The first season explored foods like pizza, tacos, and Thanksgiving dinner, and it looks as though Season 2 is expanding its horizons a bit.

In this trailer we see a peek at an episode centered around steak, one touching on Indian food, and even one on baby food. Indeed, the first episode of Season 2 focuses on Chang’s impending fatherhood, and goes to some unexpectedly emotional places.

Chang is also joined by a number of special guests this time around including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Padma Lakshmi, Helen Rosner , Chris Ying, and Bill Simmons. As always, everything looks absolutely delicious.

Check out the Ugly Delicious Season 2 trailer below, and look for my full review on Collider soon. The second season premieres on Netflix on March 6th.

