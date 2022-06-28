As the war rages on in Ukraine, NBC has announced a new special meant to not only fundraise but to educate viewers on the humanitarian crisis overseas. Titled Ukraine: Answering the Call, the special will feature an all-star lineup of guests, along with a special appearance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an effort to entertain and bring awareness to all the lives affected by Russia's war in their country. It's set to air on Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Ukraine: Answering the Call will feature a mix of actors, comedians, singers, and more all coming together for the purpose of peace and answering the call of President Zelensky to speak out for it. Among those that'll present for the special are José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley, and Rosie Perez. Also slated to appear is a who's who of Broadway stars including Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, José Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and NaTasha Yvette Williams who will all lend their voices to a rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

During the show, Zelenskyy, along with Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Administration, will address the nation and apprise the American people of the situation in Ukraine. In what's sure to be a gut-wrenching segment, NBC News will then show a compilation of news stories from Ukraine showing the devastation wrought by the Russians and focusing on the real people from around the world affected by the conflict.

Throughout the special, viewers will be able to donate to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a group specialized to help the everyday people and families caught up in humanitarian crises to both survive in the present and rebuild their lives in the aftermath. The IRC has been incredibly active in and around Ukraine, giving health support to every civilian they can reach on the ground. Buzznog, a fan engagement platform, is also setup to help the relief effort by selling a digital collectible through the Zelus Wallet. Created by a Ukrainian artist, the collectible is exclusive to Zelus and will be available via a QR code shared during the broadcast. All downloads of said collectible will be matched by a $10 donation from Zelus to the IRC up to $500,000.

The special comes at a difficult time for Ukraine and its people in the conflict. Russia has recently ramped up attacks in the country once more, culminating in a deadly missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk with over 1,000 people inside. Though Ukraine still stands, the toll the war has taken on the country only continues to grow as pressure from Russia continues to mount. The hope of this special is to provide some modicum of support to the most vulnerable.

Ukraine: Answering the Call is produced by Done+Dusted with David Jammy, Elizabeth Kelly, Ian Stewart, Nicolle Wallace, and David Wild executive producing. To learn more about the special or to donate early, check out the official site before it airs on July 3.