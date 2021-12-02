This is all well and good, but how about a soundtrack release?

Next week sees the release of The Ultimate Aang and Korra Blu-ray Collection, a collector's edition release that unites Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, and to celebrate we've got an exclusive look at one of the special features included with the release: a featurette about the music of The Last Airbender, specifically Jeremy Zuckerman's epic score for the Zuko vs. Azula Agni Kai in the last episode of the show.

In the clip, show creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko talk about how the big showdown was originally very different. As they tell it, the sound design was initially more prominent, until Zuckerman's music came in and it proved so emotional that all other sound was lowered in order to make the score the main auditory driving force of the scene.

Obviously, the results speak for themselves, as the Agni Kai sequence has become arguably the most iconic and beloved scene in the entire show, in no small part due to Zuckerman's operatic score which brings all the emotional journeys of the show to a fiery climax.

As I said in a piece about the finale earlier this year, the Agni Kai duel is not only a perfect culmination to both Zuko's and Azula's arcs, but it is an absolutely breath-taking piece of animation showcasing both the beauty and the horror of firebending, so it's great being able to see a bit of the behind-the-scenes process for making that scene.

The Ultimate Aang and Korra Blu-ray Collection is full of exciting new bonus content ranging from behind-the-scenes featurettes about the animation, audio commentaries, an animated graphic novel, a San Diego Comic-Con panel, and even an exclusive episode of the Braving the Elements Podcast.

The new collector's edition Blu-ray arrives on December 7. You can watch the exclusive clip of the featurette below:

