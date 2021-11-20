Nickelodeon has announced the release of their hot off the press, two series, collector’s edition, The Ultimate Aang and Korra Blu-ray Collection. Available for purchase on December 7, 2021 and priced at $97.99, the loaded collector’s item is making its way onto your wishlist just in time for the holiday season.

The package promises to include a fresh outer look featuring Aang and Korra depicted in Japanese Sumi art design and will be tacking on eight collectible art cards inside to round out your collection. The collector’s item also boasts a never-before-seen bonus disc that has over a whopping 80 minutes of previously unshared content including a feature with creators Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko who will take you on a journey through the Auditory Avatarverse.

Buyers will also be treated to an exclusive recording of Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast featuring Janet Varney, who voices Korra, and Dante Basco, the voice of Zuko and General Iroh.

During its broadcasting on Nickelodeon between February 2005 and July 2008, Konietzko and DiMartino’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, brought in high accolades from audiences and critics alike. During its run, the series, which used both anime and conventional animation to tell its story, won Annie, Genesis, Primetime Emmy, and Peabody awards. The renowned vocal cast included the talents of: Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Jack DeSena (All That, Grounded for Life), Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants), Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise), and Basco (Hook).

Due to the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender, a spinoff sequel series, The Legend of Korra, was created. The series broadcasted on both Nickelodeon and Nick.com between April 2012 and December 2014. Like its predecessor, the new series brought it love from both critics and audiences and earned itself Annie and Primetime Emmy awards. The vocal talent for The Legend of Korra includes Varney (Stan Against Evil), David Faustino (Married with Children), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Seychelle Gabriel (Falling Skies).

Check out what you can expect in the packaged bundle below and get ready to relive all the adventures, and then some, when The Ultimate Aang and Korra Blu-ray Collection lands on December 7, 2021.

Bonus Content:

Avatar: The Last Airbender:

Book One: Water

Behind the Scenes Kung Fu Featurette The Making of Avatar - From Real Life to Animation Behind the Scenes: The Voices of Avatar Ask the Creators Featurette Original Uncut Animatic - Episode # 15: Bato of the Water Tribe 4 Audio Commentaries with Creator, Cast & Crew Features Dee Bradley Baker (voices of Momo and Appa), Ben Wynn (sound effects), Aaron Ehasz (Head Writer) and Co-Creators: Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino Behind the Scenes with the Avatar Cast & Crew Avatar Pilot Episode with Audio Commentary The Making of Avatar - Inside the Sound Studios The Making of Avatar - Inside the Korean Animation Studios

Book Two: Earth

Original Uncut Animatic - Episode # 21: The Avatar State 7 Audio Commentaries by Creators, Cast & Crew Interview with Creators and M. Night Shyamalan The Essence of Bending with Bryan Konietzko and Sifu Kisu Avatar Super Deformed Shorts Bending Battle Swamp Skiin' Throwdown School Time Shipping Escape From the Spirit World: Animated Graphic Novel

Book Three: Fire

11 Audio Commentaries by Creators, Cast & Crew The Women of Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 3 Finale Pencil Test Animation Into the Fire Nation at San Diego Comic-Con

The Legend of Korra:

Book One: Air

Audio Commentary (episodes 101-112) The Legend of Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part I” Creator’s Favorite Scenes: Animatics Welcome to Republic City The Revelation (2) The Voice in the Night The Spirit of Competition (2) And the Winner Is… When Extremes Meet Turning the Tides Endgame

Book Two: Spirits

Audio Commentary (episodes 113-126) Scene Bending Rebel Spirit Scene 1 Rebel Spirit Scene 2 The Southern Lights Scene 1 The Southern Lights Scene 2 Civil Wars, Pt. 1 Civil Wars, Pt. 2 Peacekeepers Beginnings: Part 1 Beginnings: Part 2 The Guide A New Spiritual Age Night of a Thousand Stars Harmonic Convergence Darkness Falls Light in the Dark Kindred Spirits: Tenzin’s Family Inside the Book of Spirits The Re-telling of Korra’s Journey Feuding Spirits: Korra’s Family

Book Three: Change

Audio Commentary (episodes 201-213) The Spirit of an Episode A Breath of Fresh Air Rebirth The Earth Queen In Harm’s Way The Metal Clan Old Wounds Original Airbenders The Terror Within The Stakeout Long Live the Queen The Ultimatum Enter the Void Venom of the Red Lotus

Book Four: Balance

Audio Commentary (episodes 214-226) Kuvira vs. Prince Wu Republic City Hustle: Parts 1-3 The Legend of the Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part II” Legend of Korra: New York Comic-Con Panel Featurette

Bonus Disc:

Auditory Exploration with the Avatarverse Creators

A Conversation with Janet Varney and Dante Basco – Hosts of the Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast

