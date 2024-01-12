The Big Picture The fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip proved that RHONY needs a rebrand or the return of fan-favorite housewives.

The ex or, as some would say, "paused" The Real Housewives of New York City wrapped up their time in St. Barts, and even though they mentioned Scary Island plenty of times, it was a rather dull trip. First season alums Luann de Lesseps and the controversial Ramona Singer were present alongside bestie Sonja Morgan and pal Dorinda Medley. Former models Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman also joined the trip, yet the chemistry between the bunch was lost. The six-piece had the occasional bout of drama, especially between Bensimon and Taekman, who got off on the wrong foot, but never enough to truly reel the fans in. Sadly, they also didn't truly convince anyone that their friendship was still intact.

Therefore, the fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip was just more proof that RHONY needed a rebrand. Or was it just missing some fan favorites? The first season of the iconic show brought reality TV, the wonder of Bethenny Frankel. With zingers intact, the celebrity chef has always proven to be unmissable in the franchise, so could it be true that she would've been the magic glue that could've pulled the St. Barts trip altogether. But, also Diet Coke-obsessed Jill Zarin, was missed. And even Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen would've proven to be a welcome distraction.

Other iconic housewives like Aviva Drescher and Tinsley Mortimer could've also livened up the show. Drescher could've taken a play out of her own book and recreated her iconic line "the only thing that's fake or artificial about me is this!" as she threw her prosthetic leg on the table. Tinsley Mortimer, one of the inspirations for Blake Lively's character Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, would've been able to bring her glitz and glamour into the villa to really make it a New York affair.

The 'UGT' Drama Wad Not 'RHONY' Worthy

Alas, that didn't happen. Instead, viewers got to see how de Lesseps was in desperate need of a man. Would de Lesseps, who is the same woman who dubbed herself "the countess" in the first season, have considered her actions to be "classy" now? Probably not. That doesn't bother her now though. With each episode that went by, the 58-year-old cabaret singer grew more impatient. Luckily for her, she found a man to share the bed with by the end of the season, Chef Manu. Luann de Lesseps being in touch with her sexuality seemed to be one of the main focuses of the show. However, much is to be said whether the men that were featured on screen were age-appropriate.

Another more "intense" drama that happened in season 4 of UGT was quite frivolous. It involved a repetitive storyline that saw Taekman constantly trying to get Bensimon to like her. This is something that the model-turned-real estate agent did not appreciate, as she repeatedly called Taekman "a fan." She kept persistent and was somehow able to get Bensimon to be ambivalent towards her. But it's for sure that those two won't become best friends anytime soon. Be sure not to tell Taekman that, as it seems that she is still trying.

Who Could've Saved 'UGT: RHONY Legacy?'

If only Frankel's realness and Zarin's motherly-meddling way would've been there with them, as they might've brought some resolution down the women's paths, and maybe, just maybe, this season could've been a home run. With those two involved, some of the best trips in Real Housewives' history were recorded. Frankel was, after all, one of the main components that made Scary Island so great. It all started with her joke, "I did see grapes in the refrigerator. I'd be happy to stomp on them for you," which somehow ticked Bensimon off. After that, the trip got continuously worse. "You're a cook, not a chef. It's creepy," is a line Bensimon often repeated to Frankel. It was also that trip that originated "turtle time" as Singer and McCord ended up on the Hooters yacht. Perhaps the most traumatic incident for Zarin during her time on the show was when she tried to surprise the group but was turned away from the mansion as McCord and Frankel were less than happy with her attendance. The legendary trip still hasn't been forgotten, which was evidently shown as Medley even watched the episodes on her iPad while on the Ultimate Girls Trip.

What About the Pirate?

So, yes, the RHONY season 3 trip was often mentioned, but UGT didn't even resemble it in dramatic value. Another arc that was repeatedly brought up was "the pirate" debacle from the last time the RHONY women were all in St. Barts together. The big question - "Did Luann sleep with the pirate or not?" - was once again not answered. de Lesseps stuck with her answer as she reinforced that nothing of that nature happened between them, yet the other housewives, in particular Morgan, who did have relations with him, stated that she still believed that de Lesseps cheated on her then partner, Jacques Azoulay, with the pirate. The cast members reunited with Tomas, the pirate, on this trip through a video chat between Luann de Lesseps and her former flame.

That instance, alongside their constant memories of the past, allowed Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy to capitalize on the nostalgia that these women bring. A comfort from a time when reality TV wasn't as popularized as it is now. Yet, it also shows how much has changed. These women, who once upon a time let the cameras into their lives for a good chunk of the year, were all of a sudden protective of their image, and often spoke in riddles when it came to their private life. Have all of them reckoned with the fact of what it means to be in the public eye, or did they just need another push from some other fan favorites to bare their soul? Seems like the fans might never get to know the answer, unless one day there will be another season with all of them reunited. Or even a mega special with all the RHONY women together. Wouldn't that be a treat?

