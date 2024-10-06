There are certain memories we associate with summertime: the sizzling of hot dogs and burgers on a grill, the sunny days that seem to blend into each other, and of course the fabled Slip 'N Slide. The inflatable water slides not only provided relief from the heat, but plenty of entertainment for hyperactive kids who had energy to burn. You'd think "There's no way anyone could make a TV show out of this," but you'd be underestimating how Hollywood will attempt to turn anything, especially toys, into profitable entertainment. NBC certainly had that in mind when it attempted to turn Slip 'N Slide into a televised competition... before disaster struck.

Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches Were Set To Host ‘The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide’

Image by Jefferson Chacon

NBC first announced The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide in 2021, intending for the show to debut after the Summer Olympics. It took the concept of a Slip 'N Slide and turbocharged it, adding a series of challenges that contestants would have to complete while they were on the slide. Those challenges included: Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, and Bocce Ball. If any contestants managed to survive the challenges, they would have to do one final challenge on "The Big Slipper," which one can only assume involves a large Slip N' Slide of some sort. Whoever won would walk away with a cash prize and the title of "Slip 'N Slide" champion.

To host The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, NBC chose Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches. Both hosts had extensive roots in comedy, with Moynihan serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and Funches lending his comedic talents to shows like black-ish and Harley Quinn, where he voices King Shark. Moynihan and Funches' involvement seemed to point at the idea that The Ultimate Slip N Slide would feature plenty of humorous commentary, which is definitely not out of step with the premise. After all, attempting to compete on a giant Slip 'N Slide would more than likely result in a pratfall or two — or 10. However, there was nothing funny about what happened next.

A Giardia Outbreak Led to ‘The Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ Never Airing

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

Shortly before it was set to air, The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide halted production seven weeks into shooting due to an outbreak of giardia. Giardia infections often lead to explosive diarrhea, and one of the crew members tested positive while others had symptoms that led to the disease. It was further revealed that the infection came from the dirt surrounding the set, which often got kicked up by contestants when they leapt on the slide. Undaunted, NBC decided to look for a new shooting location, and there were hopes that The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide would be able to return for a future date. But it wasn't in the cards. NBC eventually decided to pull the plug on The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, opting to air American Ninja Warrior and other programming in its place. This was probably for the best, as giardia can lead to lingering symptoms in children and infants; since families were taking part in the competition, NBC decided that it was probably best to cut their losses rather than face any legal issues.

The Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ Isn't the Only Toy-Based Reality Series NBC Cancelled

The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide wasn't the only time NBC tried to make a reality show out of a toy series. Last year saw the debut of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which took the miniaturized Hot Wheels cars and supersized them based on contestants' childhood memories. Each contestant was given a week to work on their car, with the caveat that they'd have to add a Hot Wheels part into its framework somehow. Like The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge also boasted some star power in the form of figures like Terry Crews, Anthony Anderson, and Fast and the Furious veteran Sung Kang, who all served as special guest judges. Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge looked like it could be a fun shakeup on the reality scene; its concept allowed for both emotional moments and outlandish fun, and it was coming off of the success of Barbie. But the series was cancelled earlier this year, which might mean that it's time for NBC to put away its toys.

While The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is forever shelved, you can stream clips of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge on NBC in the U.S.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Hosted by Rutledge Wood, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is a competitive reality television series where sixteen fans go head to head as they build a life-sized Hot Wheels car of their dreams. Celebrity guest judges will size up the competitors, with their creativity being the ultimate tool in their arsenal to win the grand prize. Release Date May 30, 2023 Seasons 1 Studio

Watch on NBC