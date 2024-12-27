With the future of Sony’s universe of Marvel characters up in the air, things aren’t looking good for the possibility of a Sinister Six movie anytime soon. But, fans who want more of the characters featured in the ill-fated Sony Marvel movies can always watch Season 4 of Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney+. The season is titled “Ultimate Spider-Man vs. the Sinister Six.” Although they're not all members of the Sinister Six, this season incorporates Morbius, Venom, and Madame Web in interesting ways. Ultimate Spider-Man Season 4 is full of the sort of inventive plotlines fans missed out on because the live-action movies never let these characters interact with each other or Spider-Man.

‘Ultimate Spider-Man’ Brought Venom and Kraven Together

The Venom in Ultimate Spider-Man isn't Eddie Brock like in the Venom film trilogy. Instead, Peter Parker (Drake Bell) works alongside Agent Venom aka Flash Thompson, played by Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Matt Lanter. Although Agent Venom is a good guy, Ultimate Spider-Man incorporates the symbiote into the Sinister Six in a surprising way in the episode "Double Agent Venom." In this episode, Flash is taken captive by the main villain of the series, Doc Ock (Tom Kenny). When Kraven the Hunter, played by Diedrich Bader (Batman: the Brave and the Bold), wants a spot in the Sinister Six, Doc Ock forces him into becoming their Venom. He successfully gets the symbiote to attach to Kraven.

The symbiote Kraven is a lion-like monster. It's a very cool visual and his fight with Spider-Man is awesome. Seeing Spider-Man fight a symbiote version of Kraven is a perfect example of how this show delivers on the stories the Sony-Verse movies missed out on by only telling separate origin stories for each character. As great as the Venom movies were, they didn't take advantage of Venom's potential to interact with other characters in the Spider-Man universe.

'Ultimate Spider-Man' Understood How To Utilize Morbius

Image via Disney

Michael Morbius (Benjamin Diskin) is one of the coolest villains in Ultimate Spider-Man. He’s first introduced as a scientist who assists Doc Ock in creating Anti-Venom. Technically, the movie version of Morbius also interacts with another Spider-Man villain, as Michael Keaton's Vulture appears in a post-credits scene. But, while the movie Morbius only interacts with Vulture in one teasing scene, on Ultimate Spider-Man, his dynamic with Doc Ock is a robust part of the show. Their rivalry climaxes in them both simultaneously using each other for their twisted experiments. The show also uses Morbius to introduce Carnage in the form of a virus that he unleashes on New York City.

While not comic-accurate, Woody Harrelson's committed performance as Carnage undoubtedly helped the sequel achieve its status as the highest-rated movie in the franchise. So, it means something to say that Ultimate Spider-Man makes even better use of Carnage than the movie. In the best part of the episode, Peter Parker fights a version of the Hulk that's infected by Carnage. There's a scene in Morbius where Morbius says, "I'm getting hungry... You don't want to see me when I'm hungry." This is, of course, an allusion to the Hulk's iconic catchphrase. The difference between the films only being able to allude to the big-ticket Marvel characters versus a cartoon like Ultimate Spider-Man being able to show a Carnage-infected Hulk terrorizing New York City is striking.

‘Ultimate Spider-Man’ Has Surprising Characters Working With S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ultimate Spider-Man is not a part of the MCU. Because the show ended in early 2017, shortly before the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker largely resembles previous versions of the character. Notably, his best friends are Harry Osborn and Mary Jane Watson, rather than Ned Leeds and Michelle Jones. But, the show heavily incorporates a version of Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. that are very similar to those in the MCU. One episode even features Iain De Caestecker and Elisabeth Henstridge voicing their Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons. Many of the supporting characters, including Rhino before he turns villainous and joins the Sinister Six, are members of "S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy." One particularly surprising character is involved in S.H.I.E.L.D., though. In the world of Ultimate Spider-Man, Madame Web (Cree Summer) is a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who uses her precognitive powers to assist Nick Fury. This version of Madame Web is Julia Carpenter, technically the character that was played by Sydney Sweeney in the film.

With this iteration of the Sony Spider-Man Universe movies seemingly coming to an end, the series never lived up to its potential. The movies were mostly origin stories and the main anti-heroes never interacted with each other or Spider-Man. Ultimate Spider-Man Season 4 will scratch the itch that the Sony movies never did. The show's biggest strength is how well it utilizes Spider-Man’s supporting characters. The symbiotes, Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven all get entertaining things to do. From Mary Jane being transformed into the Carnage Queen to Sandman playing volleyball, this cartoon fully delivers on superhero hijinx.

Ultimate Spider-Man is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

