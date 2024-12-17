The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a little over halfway through its third season of the reality dating experiment, and there seems to be one couple who's really struggling with the reality of what they signed up for. Season 3 introduced six new couples, with at least one partner who was ready to get married. However, this Netflix experiment proved to be a little too real for a few of the duos as two couples went home just a few days into the experiment.

That left four couples to explore The Ultimatum challenge and two people were left to manage their trial marriages on their own. In general, most trial marriages went pretty well and most couples were able to gain some clarity about what they were searching for within their original partners. However, about halfway through the season, the changeover occurred, which hinted at much larger problems than was previously thought.

'The Ultimatum's Mariah Struggles With Insecurities

Image via Netflix

One of the reality stars to be left on her own for The Ultimatum challenge was Mariah Zernik. 24-year-old Mariah first joined the series with her original partner of two years, 28-year-old Caleb Lefterys. Some of their issues were Caleb's concern about resentment in the future. Meanwhile, Mariah was concerned about their communication and lack of reassurance from Caleb. For the first switch, Mariah and Micah Hardeman linked up together for their marriage trial. Initially, the first night together, Mariah and Micah didn't seem the most comfortable. Mariah attempted to make conversation, but Micah seemed preoccupied and not interested. So it wasn't much of a surprise to learn that he had left along with another couple by Episode 4. Unfortunately, though, that meant Mariah didn't have the same experience as the others and didn't receive all the answers or growth she was hoping for.

She even admitted in her confessional that instead of working on herself and falling in love with who she was, she was far more focused on Caleb and his experience. This alone hinted at Mariah's insecurities, but once she got back with Caleb, the red flags became more vibrant. In Mariah's defense, her actions seemed genuine, and it appears that she does want her relationship to work with Caleb. However, she also has a habit of pushing certain issues or filling in holes in Caleb's stories to try and make sense of them. Obviously, the reason these couples join the show is that they have issues. Issues they're hoping to resolve enough to make a decision about marriage. Unfortunately, Mariah doesn't seem to have been able to embrace a new mindset, which means the couple may be stuck in the same place they were before they joined the series.

Caleb Has the Tendency to Shut Down