Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On brought plenty of drama, but season 3’s Scotty Lewis and J.R. Richards stand out for all the wrong reasons. Both men, despite their different circumstances, exhibited behavior that left viewers of the reality series questioning their readiness for marriage. Scotty and J.R. share a troubling pattern of manipulation, insecurity, and dishonesty, raising the question: are they more alike than they seem?

Scotty entered the show issuing an ultimatum, declaring he was ready for marriage while his partner, Aria, remained hesitant due to past traumas and a lack of compromise in their relationship. Over the course of the season, however, it became evident that Scotty’s version of "ready for marriage" left much to be desired. His trial marriage with Zaina Sesay, and his subsequent interactions with Aria, painted a picture of a man who thrives on control and struggles with his insecurities. On the other hand, J.R. was issued an ultimatum, yet viewers still feel he is unsure about committing long-term to his partner Zaina even after this experiment.

Scotty Lewis Is a Walking Red Flag

During his trial marriage with Zaina, Scotty quickly shifted from charming to confrontational. While he initially expressed feeling "seen and appreciated" by Zaina, his behavior soon took a turn. Scotty would argue with Zaina over trivial matters, often resorting to passive-aggressiveness. In one instance, he accused her of taking her phone to the bathroom late at night to speak with her ex, J.R. Despite Zaina calmly addressing his accusations, Scotty spiraled into an emotional rant, accusing her of deflecting and gaslighting him.

His hostility escalated during a conversation about J.R., where Scotty’s fixation on the situation became overwhelming. He claimed Zaina was presenting her “ugly side” by showing her “true colors” on television. The remarks, aimed at undermining her self-esteem, demonstrated Scotty’s manipulative tendencies.

Scotty’s controlling nature extended beyond his trial marriage with Zaina to his relationship with Aria. In one of their more intense conversations, he accused Aria of comparing him to the men in her life who had let her down, framing himself as a victim while dismissing her valid concerns. Instead of self-reflecting on his flaws, Scotty turned the tables, making Aria’s past traumas the focal point of their arguments.

This pattern of manipulation became a hallmark of Scotty’s interactions. When Zaina expressed disinterest in his planned dates, such as cryotherapy, he dismissed her feelings as rejection, projecting his insecurities onto her. Scotty’s behavior revealed a man who couldn’t handle even the smallest challenges to his authority or ideas.

J.R. Richards Is Shady and Unsure of His Relationship

J.R., on the other hand, faced an ultimatum from Zaina but spent most of his trial marriage with Sandy Preston showcasing questionable behavior. Unlike Scotty, J.R. didn’t erupt in public outbursts, but his actions were equally unsettling. His connection with Sandy seemed more genuine than with Zaina, but his dishonesty about their physical relationship cast doubt on his intentions.

J.R. admitted to kissing Sandy multiple times, but his reluctance to fully disclose these moments to Zaina hinted at a lack of transparency. While Sandy defended their relationship on Instagram, claiming their bond went beyond physical attraction, J.R.’s actions didn’t reflect a man ready for the commitment Zaina was seeking.

Both Men Portrayed Emotional Immaturity in Relationships

Throughout the season, Scotty appeared overly concerned with how others perceived him. Whether it was his polished appearance or his insistence on appearing like the “good guy,” Scotty’s need to maintain a flawless persona clashed with the reality of his actions.

Scotty’s actions seem rooted in deep-seated insecurities. He admitted to receiving significant validation as a child, which left him ill-equipped to deal with rejection as an adult. This insecurity manifested in his relationships, where he sought to control his partners to maintain a sense of superiority. His constant need for external validation led to emotionally abusive behaviors, as he projected his fears of inadequacy onto Zaina and Aria.While Scotty’s aggression was blatant, J.R.’s behavior leaned more toward quiet manipulation. Scotty’s need for control led to loud confrontations, like accusing Zaina of gaslighting him during minor disagreements. In contrast, J.R.’s approach was more subdued but equally damaging, as he kept secrets and avoided accountability.

Both men displayed a deep sense of insecurity. Scotty masked his with controlling behavior, while J.R. used avoidance and charm to deflect from his uncertainty. Neither approach inspired confidence in their respective partners.

Are Scotty and Aria, and Zaina and J.R., Still a Couple?

The question of whether these couples survived the show remains unanswered. Scotty and Aria have no photos together on Instagram, fueling speculation that their relationship didn’t last. While they still follow each other on Instagram, they’ve offered no concrete updates about their relationship status. Similarly, J.R. and Zaina have avoided public updates about their status, except for one post from J.R. reminiscing about his time on the show without directly mentioning Zaina.

Fans are left wondering if either man truly learned from the experience or if their inability to address their insecurities ultimately ended their relationships. Per the reunion update, all parties are now single.

