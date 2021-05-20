Ultra City Smiths, the new stop-motion animated series from Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD creator Steve Conrad, has just announced more of its already-stacked voice cast. The series now also has a premiere date, with the first two episodes set to release on AMC+ on July 22, and the rest of the six-episode season to follow weekly. The series will also air on AMC this fall.

Last month, AMC announced that John C. Reilly would play Donovan Smith, Ultra City’s most famous magnate, whose disappearance kicks off the investigation at the heart of the show. That investigation is led by Detectives David Mills and Gail Johnson, voiced by Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, respectively.

Announced today were Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, playing Donella Pecker and Congressman Chris Pecker, respectively. Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat will play Little Grace, Lost’s Terry O’Quinn will voice Captain Krieger, and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt plays The Most Dangerous Man in the World. Also announced today were Tim Meadows as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb, Debra Winger as Trish McSapphire, Luiz Guzmán as Rodrigo Smalls, Sunita Mani as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, with Tom Waits narrating the series.

If those character names and titles are any indication of where Conrad is taking this investigation, this looks like it will be very much in keeping with the hilariously interconnected worlds of his previous work. Any investigation that encounters both the highest political offices and folks named “Little Grace” is after my own heart, but the real headline here might be a character named “The Most Dangerous Man in the World.”

They’ll join the previously announced Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, Damon Herriman, Melissa Villaseñor, Kurtwood Smith, Tim Heidecker, Chris Conrad, and Hana Mae Lee. Conrad commented, “I'm grateful that this group of actors, who could work with whomever they choose on whatever they choose, chose to work with us.”

It’s an impressive cast, many of whom have worked with Conrad before. Indeed, between Simpson, O’Quinn, Herriman, Smith, Conrad, and Lee having been featured in at least one of his previous shows, he’s developing something of a regular troupe. Transferring that experience to animation may feel like a stretch, but with Robot Chicken’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios on board, this show has a lot going for it.

