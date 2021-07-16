AMC+'s latest comedy will venture into the adult animation genre with the stop-motion series Ultra City Smiths. The new half-hour, animated baby doll series was created by Steve Conrad, who will also serve as the showrunner, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the studio behind Robot Chicken. Ultra City Smiths covers the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Ultra City's most famous magnate by two intrepid detectives. As the partners delve deeper and deeper into the case, they must work together to fight against the city's growing corruption in order to make Ultra City safe for their friends and families. The series features as all-star voice cast, including Dax Shepard, Jimmi Simpson, Kristen Bell, John C. Reilly, Bebe Neuwirth, Luis Guzman, Alia Shawkat, Damon Herriman, and of all people, Debra Winger.

The trailer gives audiences a first-hand look into Ultra City and its ensemble, which engages with a satirical tone of typical hardboiled detective noir. But the baby dolls are decently terrifying, looking more like American Girl dolls coming to life. Certainly owing much to Matt Stone and Trey Parker's Team America: World Police, the physical comedy of watching baby dolls strip, murder and other debasing acts is really quite funny. The trailer plays the contrast between the seriousness of the story and the silliness of the medium wonderfully, utilizing intense action music as a backdrop for the dolls smoking and drinking their way through the narrative. It's enough to make this show worth a watch, and the crazy good cast doesn't hurt.

Image via AMC

RELATED: Exclusive: First Look at 'Ultra City Smiths' Stellar Cast Transformed Into Baby Doll Characters For Stop-Motion Animated Comedy

The character descriptions perfectly encapsulate the tropes of the detective genre, which gently poking fun at its stereotypes as well. Kurtwood Smith voices Carpenter K. Smith, the magnate who disappears amid his bid for Mayor and attempt to make the city a better place. Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays Gail Johnson, the veteran detective who is your typical calm, no-nonsense policewoman. Jimmy Simpson plays David Mills, the rookie to her veteran, a new transplant to the big city from a small town. Bell voices Donella Pecker, a competent government official who must deal with her childish husband, Congressman Chris Pecker, voiced by her real-life husband Shepard.

Additional characters include Reilly's Donovan Smith, the spoiled son of Carpenter K. Smith and self-proclaimed "Disco King of the Night." Guzman voices the disco owner and small-time crime lord, Rodrigo Smalls. Neuwirth stars as Lady Andrea the Giant, the former Women’s Heavyweight Wrestling Champion of the World. Shawkat plays her daughter, Little Grace, who becomes unwittingly embroiled with the wrong people. Melissa Villaseñor voices Sister Mary Margaret, a Catholic nun who helps out a local men's shelter, with Herriman starring as Street Hustler Boy, a male prostitute aging out of work. Finally, Winger was cast as what she should have been — Trish McSapphire, Academy Award-winning actress.

The first two episodes of Ultra City Smiths will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, July 22 with episodes dropping each Thursday. The entire first season will air on AMC later this fall. Check out the trailer for Ultra City Smiths.

KEEP READING: AMC Reveals Full Line-Up for Comic-Con@Home, Including 'The Walking Dead,' 'Creepshow' & 'Doctor Who'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Final Season Poster Presents the Team Ready for One Last Ride We're still doing 'name of your sex tape,' right?

Read Next

Kristen Santer (165 Articles Published) Kristen has been a film & tv journalist for over five years, with bylines at Collider, Indiewire, Yahoo, and more. She appreciates sci-fi, noir, bisexual lighting, soundtracks, an unhealthy love for YA fantasy, hot people with stomach issues, movie year release dates and musicals. More From Kristen Santer