Do you like monster movies? Massive, gargantuan creatures wreak havoc on metropolitan areas while the world’s greatest scientific, militaristic, and political minds come together to work out a solution to combat the creatures…can you get better than that? Back in the day, when effects were largely practical, actors donned rubber suits and stampeded across miniature cities built like dioramas. Ishiro Honda’s 1954 flick Gojira revitalized the genre that had long since devolved from timeless classics like King Kong into poorly-constructed B movies like It Came From Outer Space, Tarantula!, and The Deadly Mantis—and so the kaiju genre was born. The cerebral and weighty philosophical themes laying beneath the surface of Honda’s picture remain potent to this day and spawned an onslaught of mimicries. If you love kaiju like many of us do, you’ve probably at least seen the essentials: Mothra, Gamera, the Giant Monster, and essentially every Godzilla picture from the Showa-Era. Yet, there exists an often overlooked but fantastic television series originally broadcast on the Tokyo Broadcasting System that is sure to please any fans of the genre hungry for more action: Ultra Q.

Prefacing the fabulous superhero program Ultraman by less than a year—but essentially existing within the same fictional universe as the hit show—Ultra Q takes a similar approach to the sillier, more laidback flicks from this era of monster movies. The premise is simple: a journalist (Hiroko Sakurai), a sci-fi writer (Kenji Sahara), and a pilot (Yasuhiko Saijou) travel across Japan investigating supernatural occurrences that, more often than not, involve some sort of supermonster. Imagine The X-Files set in 1966 Japan and featuring a series of kaiju as the monsters-of-the-week.

Although the premise might sound like a mere rehash of something already done, Ultra Q manages to keep things continuously interesting through its wide-eyed fascination with the stories it tells. If there are plenty of giant monsters—and human relationships serving as side-plots—the series often strays from the strictly formulaic in favor of some diversity in storytelling. One episode takes place on a futuristic bullet train and features a race against the clock to keep the train from destruction. Another, “Challenge from the Year 2020,” is centered around a series of alien abductions. Episode 6, “Grow Up! Little Turtle” features a young boy (Kazuo Nakamura) who, along with his pet turtle, Gameron (obviously named after the great Gamera, everyone’s favorite turtle kaiju and a friend to all children), lands in the care of two incompetent criminals trying to lam it from the law. Sure, one can typically expect things to be neatly wrapped up in some 20-ish minutes, but the runtime tends to be short enough to keep things breezy and engaging.

Ultraman fans will be pleased to know that many of the monsters from the series appear first in Ultra Q. Those familiar with the roster of kaiju from Ultraman will find familiar faces in Gomess, Peguila, and Garamon. But hey, even if you haven’t seen a single episode of Ultraman, fret not: Ultra Q is a great opportunity to become introduced to these goofy monsters. Though they may not frequently be as iconic as Godzilla’s foes, eagle-eyed viewers might notice some striking similarities between monsters from the two groups. In fact, many of the costumes for the monsters in Ultra Q were modified from preexisting costumes used in the Godzilla series. Eiji Tsuburaya, one of Japan’s most celebrated film producers, played a crucial role in the inception of both franchises and was given permission from Toho to recycle props from the iconic film series. One can definitely see an uncanny resemblance between the pilot episode’s main monster, Gomess, and the international monster-superstar that inspired it. Goroh, a building-sized ape that befriends a handicapped child, could easily be taken as a close relative of King Kong. (Hey, at least the props department was being ecologically-friendly, right?)

But the joy of Ultra Q doesn’t necessarily come from these connections—they’re just little incentives, easter eggs for the fans to pick up. Of the many things to adore about the show, what, perhaps, makes it so special is its complete love of the craft. Like the Toho kaiju films, the series is as entertaining as they come, utilizing eye-popping practical effects to create its fantastical imagery. It’s about the momentary suspension of disbelief while watching these absurd tales carry out. The effects don’t have to be believable—it’s all about camera tricks, editing, and acting to give credence to the episodes.

On the technical side of things, the series is no slouch. Hajime Tsuburaya, who worked on Godzilla and its sequel Godzilla Raids Again!, handles the bulk of the directorial credits alongside Samaji Nonagase and a handful of other low-profile filmmakers of the era. Even though few of the directors from the show went on to direct very much after its end, they show enough skill here to make their apparent retirement a shame. While much of the show sticks to filmmaking basics, it also occasionally indulges in some stylistic flourishes that are sure to dazzle. Check out the 360-degree whip pan in “Goro and Goro,” or the frenzied editing in much of “Grow Up! Little Turtle.” There are also the fantastic opening credits sequences, which change with each episode and often feature a montage of neat effects, set to the show’s slick guitar-driven theme melody.

The tone of Ultra Q teeters between serious and casual. Danger and destruction are essentially both givens, but so are fun and humor. Its lighthearted mood doesn’t mean the show doesn’t have something to say. Like any good kaiju project, the series frequently uses the monsters to address something bigger about the world itself. Themes of pollution, discrimination, childhood imagination and humans’ place in the natural world are all investigated throughout the series. The show is also noteworthy in its ability to cater both to adults and children. Like the Gamera films, Ultra Q frequently centers around youthful protagonists whose childish antics offer a respite from the more practical behavior carried out by the adults. The plots are definitely imaginative and spectacular enough to capture the wide-eyed attention of a younger crowd, but they also maintain a maturity that doesn’t make the show feel juvenile. In other words, it’s a kid-friendly show that isn’t only for kids. It’s true that it—and Ultraman—were created largely to profit off of the popularity of kaiju films amongst children, but hey, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it into adulthood. That’s part of what makes the show so wonderful: it’s so damn agreeable and accessible to all ages.

The recurring characters who investigate the phenomena are charming, and they give the series a sort of consistency in its largely unconnected episodic structure. Instead of the agency of supernatural specialists formed in Ultraman to combat these interplanetary foes, Ultra Q often depends on ordinary people to save the day. Yoriko, Jun, and Ippei; writers, and pilots, return time and time again to aid in the investigation of the problem at hand. There, unfortunately, isn’t quite enough time in the program’s short lifespan to delve too far into these characters and their potential backstories, but they’re given enough personality to make them likable. They tease, joke, and argue, and they continue on their supernatural investigations. “I’d like to teach you, who writes silly sci-fi stories and dreams of space, how tough reality is,” Yoriko says to Jun, attempting to return his daydreaming mind to the planet that he actually lives on. The three aren’t often at the absolute center of the action, but they don’t need to be. There are monsters, ghosts, and aliens afoot! Our three protagonists are there when we need them.

With only 28 short episodes, Ultra Q had a short run on television. Even if it spawned one of the most popular live-action Japanese television series of all time, it is often unjustly overshadowed by its numerous predecessors. Sure, the show was eventually revived twice in various formats 40-plus years later (as Ultra Q: Dark Fantasy in 2006 and Neo Ultra Q in 2013), but the utter charm of the original series is difficult to beat. Don’t get me wrong: when it comes to kaiju films, nothing can beat Ishiro Honda’s original film. It’s too poetic, too rich in metaphor and iconic imagery. But the entire genre it created is also packed with delightful little pearls of high entertainment value, and sometimes, they even have something to say, too. Ultra Q is as good as any of them, and it’s truthfully better than most.

If you like kaiju films, it’s essential viewing. It has all the charm, creativity, and monster-crunching action that you could expect from the genre. It’s got the heart, too. From the inkblot title card setting its mysterious tone to its roster of silly little monsters, it’s a product with an appreciation for science fiction and kaiju films. As with the films that birthed the series, in Ultra Q, the monsters are neat, the premises are preposterous, and the effects are inventive if campy. It’s a lovely program, a time capsule into 60’s Japanese culture, and a precursor to the landmark Ultraman series. It’s a show that lived unjustly in the shadow of its successor for too long, and it’s time for kaiju fans everywhere to bear witness to the wonderful world of Ultra Q.

