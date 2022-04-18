Another addition has been announced for ThreeZero’s impressive slate of figures. The new model is inspired by Ultraman, one of the flagship superheroes that helped popularize the tokusatsu genre all over the world. Created in the late 60s, the story follows Earth protectors that can morph into giant warriors in order to fight equally enourmous invaders from other planets. A Netflix animated series is currently airing, and it premiered Season 2 last week.

The ThreeZero figure’s look draws inspiration from an upcoming Ultraman movie, titled Shin Ultraman, which is slated to premiere in Japan in mid-May. The Shin Ultraman figure has 30 points of articulation, which gives it a huge array of display options and means you can position it in virtually every action pose you could think of. For its launch, ThreeZero is also including four pairs of interchangeable hands in order to further improve the figure’s range of displays.

As you can see from the images and the video on this article, the Shin Ultraman figure is highly detailed and stands at 6” (or 15 cm). The figure is also part of a bigger project: It is slated to be the first of a series in the new FigZero S line, a range of hyper-detailed, smaller scale figures inspired by anime, comics, and Tokusatsu characters from Japan and the United States. So fans of these types of shows can certainly look forward to exciting news coming from the collecibles world.

Image via Sideshow

RELATED: An 'Ultraman' CG-Animated Feature Film Is Currently in Development at Netflix

The Shin Ultraman figure is currently available for preorder and it will start shipping soon. You can check it out at the Sideshow website, in which you can also take a look at other figures from ThreeZero. They include highly detailed characters from world-famous franchises including Game of Thrones, Mighty Morphing Power Rangers, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Transformers, Naruto, Marvel, and many others.

Created by Eiji Tsuburaya, Tohi Narita, and Kazuho Mitsuta, Ultraman has been adapted to several mainstream media, including TV series, movies, comic books, and video games. Some of the most popular entries in the franchise are the 1967 series Ultraseven and the 1996 series Ultraman Tiga. In total, the franchise has seen dozens of versions of the story. One of the most recent adaptations is ULTRAMAN, a Netflix series that premiered in 2019. An animated feature film is also currently in the works at the streamer.

You can check out the Shin Ultraman unboxing video below:

Image via Sideshow

The Aliveness of 'Killing Eve's' Villanelle Is What Makes Her Death So Devastating

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (529 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto