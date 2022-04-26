The "legacyquel" has become a recurring trend in Hollywood, and a sure-fire way to inject life into a dormant franchise. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Blade Runner 2049 to Creed and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, franchises have seen new heroes rise to take up the positions that the original protagonists occupied — with said protagonists even playing a major role in the plot. And the latest series to do this is the Ultraman anime on Netflix, which tasks the concept of the legacyquel to its rational endpoint.

Based on the Ultraman manga written by Eiichi Shimizu and drawn by Tomohiro Shimoguchi, the Ultraman anime follows Shinjiro Hayata (Josh Hutcherson), a high-school student who learns he possesses immense strength and speed. Shinjiro learns that his abilities come from his father Shin (D.C. Douglas), who was once known as the legendary hero Ultraman — and soon Shinjiro inherits the mantle of Ultraman as he works with his father's organization, the Science Special Search Party. While battling alien invaders, Shinjiro also learns that there are other Ultramen fighting the forces of evil, with the most prominent being fellow SSSP member Dan Moroboshi (Liam O'Brien) and his fellow student Seiji Hokuto (Gunnar Sizemore).

One of the pages that the Ultraman manga and anime take from the legacyquel book is to start fresh, ignoring certain sequels or installments in the franchise. This has been applied to franchises including David Gordon Green's Halloween films and Terminator: Dark Fate. In this case, instead of a series of Ultraman spinoffs, other Ultramen start to play a major role in the series. Moroboshi is best known as Ultraseven, while Seiji is best known as Ultraman Ace. In the second season, other Ultramen make an appearance — namely Ultraman Jack (Robbie Daymond) and Ultraman Taro (Roger Craig Smith). These Ultramen, who were the stars of their own series, now serve as allies to Shinjiro.

Another "legacyquel" trope that the series manages to play on is the appearance of a legacy character, and how they play into the plot. Though his time as Ultraman has passed, Shin dons an experimental armor to fight the alien invader known as Bemular and even reclaims his mantle of Ultraman in Season 2 to help Shinjiro battle the Black Cross Army. Likewise, Bemular - who was one of the recurring monsters that appeared in the original Ultraman series - is reinvented in the anime as an armored being who has mysterious motives; he battles the Hayata men but also serves as an advisor of sorts to Seiji. Ever so often, a legacyquel will struggle to make use of its legacy characters such as Ian Malcolm's blink-and-you'd-miss-it appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; worse, a story can often have those legacy characters swoop in and steal the spotlight rather than share it with the newcomers - see the final battle in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Ultraman manages to let Shinjiro be his own character while also paying homage to the various other heroes in the Ultraman mythos, which is no mean feat.

What also helps Ultraman stand out is how it approaches the tokusatsu genre, which has been a staple in Japan. One of the staples of tokusatsu has been the hero utilizing the help of giant robots to battle kaiju; Ultraman took this a step further by growing to giant size in order to fight alien invaders - albeit with a time limit of three minutes. The Ultraman anime finds the middle ground by having Shinjiro don an armored suit that enhances his already impressive physical attributes to superhuman levels and taps into the energy known as "specium" to deliver Ultraman's trademark "Specium Ray" and "Ultra-Slice" attacks. It also makes for a more engaging fight; the protagonist is often dwarfed by alien invaders and has to figure out ways to take them down.

But Ultraman doesn't just draw inspiration from toksatsu; it also pays homage to certain elements in American superhero media. Shinjiro's Ultraman armor pays homage to how Iron Man is depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with his heads-up display and a sleeker red-and-silver armor; the same goes for the other Ultramen, as they sport similar armor. Shinjiro's struggle to balance high school with fighting aliens also brings the struggles of Spider-Man to mind; much like Peter Parker, he's also dealing with a potential relationship with pop star Rena Sayama (Tara Sands). And the six Ultramen uniting to battle the Black Cross Army has shades of The Avengers all over it, from an army of nigh-unstoppable aliens to the Ultramen combining their respective talents in order to achieve victory.

Overall the Ultraman anime is not only the perfect introduction to the Ultraman mythos, but also a great entry to the legacyquel genre. With a third and final season slated to debut next year, it remains to be seen how the adventures of Shinjiro Hayata will end. One thing's for sure: the series will more than likely continue to pay homage to the Ultraman series in bold and unique ways that appeal to longtime fans as well as newcomers to the character. And there are even more takes on Ultraman coming in the future, with Netflix also developing a CG animation Ultraman film and Hideki Anno bringing Shin Ultraman to theaters this year.

