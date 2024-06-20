The Big Picture Ultraman: Rising explores the theme of family, focusing on the struggles of parenthood and the importance of familial bonds.

Director Shannon Tindle wanted Ultraman to be portrayed as a reluctant hero, struggling to live up to his father's legacy.

The film has received positive reviews, with a focus on relatability and emotional storytelling, paving the way for the future of Ultraman on Netflix.

The Ultraman franchise has always been centered on the relationship between fathers and sons. Netflix's Ultraman: Rising takes that concept to a new level, however, thrusting Kenji Sato into the role of not just a hero for Tokyo, but a babysitter and father figure for a baby kaiju in a story all about the importance of family. With the animated film now streaming, Collider can exclusively share a new behind-the-scenes featurette with director Shannon Tindle and other members of the creative team as they explore the concepts that make it so relatable and approachable for Ultraman newcomers. They also discuss the personal inspirations from their lives that helped define Ken's journey as a hero and a dad.

In the sneak peek, Tindle says the core concept was to depict Ultraman as a reluctant savior. Ultraman: Rising sees him leave his baseball career behind to return home and become Tokyo's protector in place of his father. However, he struggles to live up to that standard as he tries to put his ego aside, and his failures ultimately saddle him with the responsibility of taking care of the kaiju child of his greatest foe. Tindle then began weaving his own experiences into the idea when he became a father, something his co-director John Aoshima saw happening in real-time. Those elements would then come into play during the film's most intense moments, as Ken fights to raise and protect the infant from forces that have dark intentions for her.

The focus on family to tell a strong, emotional story was good not just for the directors, but also for Tsubaraya Productions, the owner of Ultraman, who hoped to create a widely relatable film. Yet, the company was still surprised to see their hero in a new light as a loving father who tries his best, despite being a bit of a mess. Hearing fans of all backgrounds and ages relate to their experiences with their parents and children, even if they weren't entirely familiar with the history of Ultraman, was a point of pride for Tindle and more confirmation that familial bonds and the struggles of parenthood are universally understood. Reviews largely reflect that as well, as Ultraman: Rising currently sports a 79% critic score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, including a 6/10 from Collider's Chase Hutchinson.

What's Next for Tsubaraya's Superhero After 'Ultraman: Rising'?

The future of Ultraman at Netflix looks bright after strong reviews and solid viewership, landing the film at #8 on the Netflix Top 10. If the ending is any indication, Ken's story was never meant to end with Rising and a big family reunion with the Satos could be in store in the future. Tindle's feature boasted the writing talent of his Kubo and the Two Strings colleague Marc Haimes, the animation work of Transformers One studio Industrial Light & Magic, and a cast starring Christopher Sean opposite Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, and Julia Harriman.

Ultraman: Rising is now streaming on Netflix. Check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film above.

Ultraman: Rising (2024) 6 10 The legacy of a colossal hero is passed down to his unsuspecting son in a futuristic city besieged by giant monsters. Struggling with his new-found powers and the weight of expectations, the young hero learns to harness his abilities under the guidance of a veteran warrior to defend humanity from impending doom. Release Date June 14, 2024 Director Shannon Tindle , John Aoshima Cast Christopher Sean , Gedde Watanabe , Tamlyn Tomita , Keone Young , Julia Harriman Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Animation

