A legacy superhero who has thrilled fans for nearly six decades is returning with a whole new persona in Ultraman: Rising. Ultraman: Rising marks the 44th film in the ever-expanding Ultraman media franchise but is not connected to any of the shows or films in the franchise. A standalone story, the all-new film follows a successful baseball player, Ken Sato, who also lives the secret life of the giant superhero Ultraman. When he defeats a kaiju and adopts her baby, Sato is forced to juggle life, career, and his superhero role. But more than anything, he develops a connection with the baby kaiju, whom he will have to protect from sinister forces at all costs.

Ultraman: Rising is based on the concept and characters from Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman franchise. Launched in 1966, the sci-fi media franchise has produced television shows, films, comic books, video games, manga, and much more, turning it into a global pop-culture phenomenon for nearly 60 years. Some of the most recent Ultraman films include Shin Ultraman, Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond, and Ultraman Blazar The Movie|Ultraman Blazar The Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown.

Although the Netflix film has no connection to any of the other properties in the franchise, Ultraman: Rising continues to maintain the original theme of parent, family, and self-discovery told through the story of a super-powerful human. For those new to the world of Ultraman, the film will also give a backstory of the celebrated superhero, albeit in a reimagined fashion, so you can enjoy this film on its own without any background.

As the all-new adventures of Ultraman and a raucous little kaiju get ready to land on the streamer this June, check out our quick guide on the trailer, release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Ultraman: Rising.

Ultraman: Rising (2024) 6 10 The legacy of a colossal hero is passed down to his unsuspecting son in a futuristic city besieged by giant monsters. Struggling with his new-found powers and the weight of expectations, the young hero learns to harness his abilities under the guidance of a veteran warrior to defend humanity from impending doom. Release Date June 14, 2024 Director Shannon Tindle , John Aoshima Cast Christopher Sean , Gedde Watanabe , Tamlyn Tomita , Keone Young , Julia Harriman Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Shannon Tindle , Marc Haimes Studio(s) Netflix Animation , Tsuburaya Productions , Industrial Light & Magic Distributor(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Ultraman Expand

Image via Netflix

Following its premiere at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Ultraman: Rising is premiering on Friday, June 14, 2024, on Netflix.

5 Will 'Ultraman: Rising' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Netflix

The animated film is a streamer original, co-produced by Netflix Animation, and will be exclusively available on Netflix, adding to the platform’s exhaustive list of content in the genre. Netflix is also home to some well-acclaimed animated films like Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, and the latest, Thelma the Unicorn, currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

4 Is There a Trailer for 'Ultraman: Rising'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Netflix released the first teaser for Ultraman: Rising in November 2023.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A second, more extensive trailer followed in May 2024. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer goes into more detail about Sato and his struggles with his powers. When Ken takes over his father’s mantle of Ultraman, he finds himself insecure about his ability to stand up to the name. Soon we see Ken battling a gigantic kaiju and retrieving its egg with a newly hatched baby kaiju. With his life and world turned upside down, Ken embarks on an uncharted path where he will have to learn to juggle his superhero role with being a “mother” to the baby and also discovering himself along the way. Although the baby monster seems to keep Ken on his toes with its destructive activities, the Ultraman will do everything to save the baby from being captured by the evil Dr. Onda.

There is also an exclusive sneak peek of the film which focuses on the adorable baby kaiju that Ken Sato would have to raise. The all-new adaptation of Ultraman can be said to be a more colorful and cuter kaiju film. Narrative-wise, while there is a lot of classic monster film action, there’s also a lot of heart, as some moments in the trailers clearly show. The trailer also hints at a visual treat for fans, with its vivid colors and immersive artwork.

3 What Is 'Ultraman: Rising' About?

Image via Netflix

Per the official synopsis,

With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he is forced to adopt a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, director Shannon Tindle explained the idea behind this new iteration of the celebrated superhero:

“What if I took a character who doesn’t want to be Ultraman, who kind of messes up his job on one of his early outings and as a result of it has to adopt the baby of his enemy?”

2 Who Stars in 'Ultraman: Rising'?

Close

The voice cast of Ultraman: Rising is led by Christopher Sean as Ken Sato/Ultraman, a baseball star and a regular young man who can transform into a gigantic superhero. Sean is best known for his role as Gabriel Waincroft in Hawaii-Five-O and as Paul Narita in Days of Our Lives. He also had a recurring role in You and a lead voice role in Star Wars Resistance. The Japanese dub is voiced by Yuki Yamada, who previously voiced films like Godzilla Minus One, Blue Giant, and One Piece Film: Red.

Down Home and ER alum Gedde Watanabe voices the character of Professor Sato, Ken’s father, with Fumiyo Kohinata (The Days) voicing the Japanese dub. The rest of the supporting voice cast features The Good Doctor alum Tamlyn Tomita (English) and Ayumi Tsunematsu (Japanese) as Mina; Men in Black 3’s Keone Young (English) and Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese) as Dr. Onda; Julia Harriman (English) and Akari Hayami (Japanese) as journalist Ami Wakita. The Japanese voice cast also includes Hiroko Sakurai as Ami’s mother and Takaya Aoyagi as Captain Aoshima, both of whom had previously voiced characters in various Ultraman anime series.

1 Who Is Making 'Ultraman: Rising'?

Image via Netflix

Based on the legacy franchise, Ultraman, Ultraman: Rising is directed by Shannon Tindle for Netflix, who co-wrote the film with Marc Haimes (Kubo and the Two Strings). This all-new animated film marks the feature directorial debut of Tindle, an animator, storyboard artist, television writer, and screenwriter. He is best known for his work on the Cartoon Network series Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, which earned him an Annie Award nomination for Best Character Design in an Animated Television Production. In 2006, he also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for the episode “Go Goo Go” from the series. Tindle has previously worked as a character designer for The Croods, The Emoji Movie, and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Along with Marc Haimes, Tindle has also written the series Lost Ollie, a Netflix adaptation of William Joyce’s Ollie’s Odyssey, and the Annie Award-winning animated film, Kubo and the Two Strings. Haimes is also known for previously penning the story for Nimona and co-producing Lost Ollie. John Aoshima is credited as the co-director of the film. Emmy-winning Scott Stafford of Lost Ollie fame serves as the music composer for Ultraman: Rising.

The CG animation is delivered by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), a studio known for contributing to masterpieces like Star Wars and Jurassic Park. Ultraman: Rising is a co-production between the original franchise owner, Tsuburaya Productions, and Netflix Animation, the studio behind animated films like Klaus and Kid Cosmic.