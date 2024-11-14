The Big Picture Collider's Jason Gorber talks with Ultraman: Rising composer Scot Stafford.

Stafford honors Ultraman's legacy by modernizing the iconic theme with a balance of epicness and originality.

During this interview, he discusses the score's pentatonic runs and guitar elements and the use of semitone shifts for complexity and depth to character themes.

In our conversation with the creative team behind Ultraman: Rising, we had a chance to sit down with renowned composer Scot Stafford to discuss how he brought his own musical choices to the telling of this heroic yet deeply personal tale.

Stafford's credits include working on numerous animated projects but also creating soundscapes and spatial audio experiences for various clients and artists like Pink Floyd. It's this sense of experimentation grounded in his formal compositional training that provides the music of Ultraman with both sophistication and efficacy, elegantly weaving various tonal colors and sometimes surprising musical elements to craft a soundtrack that's powerful and effective.

Collider spoke with Stafford after hearing a breakdown of his work at Skywalker Sound's famed Stag theatre, the Dolby ATMOS-equipped space with some of the best sound reproduction on the plant, and chatted the next day from within the hallowed halls of ILM's Presidio campus to nerd out about his collaboration with Polyphony's Tim Henson, discussing the power of a simple semitonal shift, and more!

Translating Ultraman's Iconic Theme Into a Modern Score

COLLIDER: There's an incredible challenge to actually thread a really fine needle here. On the one hand, you have to interact with all these sounds, these fan expectations, all of these elements. Talk about bringing Ultraman to life on a musical basis.

SCOT STAFFORD: That's a great question. One of the first challenges was how I would honor the legacy of Ultraman? We knew that four-note theme: [Sings] Da da da da. We knew that that needed to be in our film! But at the same time, it didn't translate into modern scoring. It was just too cheerful. So the question was how could I make that sound epic and modern without sounding like I was trying to change it, yet also make it my own.

One of the first things I did was to create a few treatments of the theme. It was the beginning of the pandemic, I would just send all these iPhone videos to [director] Shannon Tindle where I kind of explain what I was trying to do with a theme. I then played it just over some really early storyboards of Ultraman: Rising. Without my knowing, he sent it to Tsuburaya Productions, and they seemed really pleased by it. That was actually a very big moment for me, that I now had official permission, that I didn't mess this up. I earned a little bit of flexibility to really write the rest of the score and know exactly when to bring that theme back, and then when to make it something new and different.

Provocative Petatonics Highlight the “Guitarishness” of the Score

Image via Netflix

This four or five note theme lends itself well to doing pentatonic runs, which means there’s a “guitarishness” to the score. Obviously, you have a guitar player you’re collaborating with that I'd love to hear about, but it sounds like you're doing something both orchestral but very much rooted on stringed instruments between the guitar and the harp. Could talk about that central focus and how you saw that as a way into telling this supposedly simple musical story, but with great deal of complexity as it gets built upon?

STAFFORD: You're good! So, it was really important to ground the entire score, which had so many different elements from guitar, to 8-bit sounds, Japanese voice synthesizers and Taiko drums. A hugely important element to this, to the score, was that I needed to ground it all in one instrument that sort of rooted it in the family, and really spoke to just the tender intimacy of the story. Behind the mask, behind the scale, behind the fight scenes and the explosions and all of that stuff, is this intimate story. Shockingly, Shannon admitted he based the story on Kramer vs. Kramer! So the harp tells the core, emotional story of the family in such a loving, affectionate and warm way. When you take it away, it's that much more painful, because that's the family that was ripped away from the antagonist.

In terms of writing guitaristcally, I grew up as a guitarist, so it was my first instrument. And it's interesting that you picked up on that because I wasn't planning on writing for the guitar until I heard Tim Henson and knew that he was game.

Guitar Hero Tim Henson Provides a Spree of Polyphonic Shredding

Image via Netflix

Let’s talk about Tim Henson, for those who might not know.

STAFFORD: Tim Henson is one of the two twin dragon guitar gods of this band Polyphony that was starting to become incredibly popular in 2020 or so. He just makes the guitar sound like a modern instrument in a way that I don't think had been done since Rage Against the Machine, and then before that Eddie Van Halen. There are these instrumentalists that come and just make it sound different, and he makes the guitar sound super heroic. So, we started collaborating. It was really fun, just me and Tim, sending ideas back and forth. He just elevated all of the super heroic moments of the film. Ken is a rock star, and he's a superhero and the second you hear Tim play on the score, he conveys that there's a triumphalism from the distorted guitar.

It serves the way that trumpets would in a normal sort of clarion call. And on the other hand, you have moments that are incredibly quiet, incredibly intimate, and you're balancing this constantly. You could have the loudest moments and some of the quietest musical moments, and vice versa. You have the guitar at some of the most intimate moments. How much of a challenge was it through the process to paint the right colors?

STAFFORD: I think the hardest scene and the one that most needed to be unlocked was it was originally the prologue until there was a prologue to the prologue. It's the flashback where the only time we see the mother, father, son of Ken and his two parents is when he was a child in their home. This is the only time we see the three of them together, and I just wanted it to be so warm and so loving and just kind of hug the audience at the same time.

We meet Gigantron, and we meet Doctor Onda, and we know that Doctor Onda’s wife and child are about to be killed. Actually, we don't know in the first scene, but I needed to set that up musically. So I needed in that scene to go from this beautiful scene of making Ramen together and watching a baseball game to suddenly meeting the most terrifying kaiju of them all, to set up this family trauma. And then I pull it back, and it took that. That was probably the hardest scene to really nail. I think it only took me a few days, but over the few days I redid it like six or seven times until I got those turns right.

How One Note Creates an Entirely Different Musical Spectrum

Image via Netflix

A question for the true music nerds: There's a major/minor thing you do. You actually create this melodic element, and then by dropping it a semitone, you're actually creating a minor discord. You're going from something that seems very positive to then something just slightly negative, or at least strange or ethereal, or maybe even more in tone with, Japanese pentatonic music. I'm just wondering if you could talk about putting in these audio Easter eggs, but still working on a more general audience?

STAFFORD: Well, I have this idea that all the major characters, because they are all in the story and defined by their role within a family, including Onda’s who had his family ripped from him. Onda’s role is first and foremost the person whose family was destroyed. And so I wanted his theme to be the family theme, which you hear everywhere else. I move one semitone of the four notes together, to take it from major to actually a Japanese pentatonic scale called the in scale, which is very complex. I wouldn't say it's sad or even negative, but it's something that elevates and adds gravitas and complexity to his character. I think it's correct to call it an Easter egg.

When you play these themes over and when you weave them together, I do think that we're operating on a kind of an unconscious level, story wise. The score is trying to tell you something, even if you're not listening to the intervals, I don't want you to be noticing the intervals I'm using! But you'll see these things are painting a picture, sort of in your unconscious, as we're telling the story. If people get to the end of the story and realize that Onda was sacrificing his own life to be reunited with his family and to protect Tokyo and his character is complex and relatable. I feel like I played a small role in that.

How amazing to take an E to an E-flat and we change our mood.

STAFFORD: That's what I love about music!

Thank you so much for your time. Congratulations on the score.

STAFFORD: You bet.

Ultraman: Rising is available to watch on Netflix.

Ken Sato is a superstar baseball player who returns to Japan to become the latest hero to carry the mantle of Ultraman. However, he is compelled to raise a newborn kaiju monster, the offspring of his greatest enemy, as his own child. Director Shannon Tindle , John Aoshima Cast Christopher Sean , Gedde Watanabe , Tamlyn Tomita , Keone Young , Julia Harriman Runtime 117 minutes Writers Shannon Tindle , Marc Haimes Distributor(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Ultraman

