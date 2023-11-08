The Big Picture Ultraman: Rising is an animated movie that continues the beloved Ultraman franchise, exploring themes of fatherhood with a unique twist.

Director Shannon Tindle expresses excitement and creative freedom in bringing his vision of Ultraman to a global audience through a partnership with Netflix.

Ultraman, known for its influence on superheroes the Power Rangers, returned recently in a live-action film and proved its enduring popularity with a high approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last May, we said goodbye to the Ultraman animated series that ran on Netflix for three seasons. But that doesn’t mean that the streamer will let such a strong IP die out like this. It’s now time to gear up for Ultraman: Rising, an animated movie that will once again invite fans of the Japanese superhero for another Kaiju-filled adventure.

The movie will center around Ken Sato, a baseball superstar who needs to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. However, the movie will also delve into the nuances of fatherhood–a recurring theme in the franchise—as the new superhero is tasked with raising the offspring of his greatest foe. The new "father" and Earth protector will also have to deal with the Kaiju Defense Force, an entity that has its own interests and won’t make his job any easier.

'Ultraman: Rising' Will Re-Introduce The Character to American Audiences

Image via Netflix

Back when Ultraman: Rising was announced in 2021, director and Emmy winner Shannon Tindle (Lost Ollie, Kubo and the Two Strings) called the movie “a dream come true” and revealed that their approach will be a “unique take” on the franchise. The director also appears to have received carte blanche to do what he wanted from none other than Takayuki Tsukagoshi, the CEO of Tsuburaya Productions, which has been handling the Ultraman franchise for almost six decades. In an official statement, Tsukagoshi celebrated the upcoming movie:

“This partnership with Netflix will be the first full-scale endeavor to reach the global market for Tsuburaya Productions. ‘Ultraman,’ since it was created, has charmed many people around the world. And Shannon Tindle is one of those people. He was greatly influenced by ‘Ultraman’ as a child, and he grew up to become a creator himself. I am delighted that families around the world will be able to watch Shannon and his team’s vision for ‘Ultraman’ on Netflix and foster feelings of courage, hope and kindness.”

Even though a big portion of the public has not caught up with it, Ultraman is a highly influential superhero that helped popularize other famous Japanese icons such as Godzilla and the laid the foundation for the creation Super Sentai series like Power Rangers. Aside from its animated series, Ultraman also recently came back in a live-action movie called Shin Ultraman. Directed by Shinji Higuchi, the movie stands tall at a 93% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, which underscores that the Japanese superhero still has the potential of helming unforgettable stories.

Netflix premieres Ultraman: Rising in 2024. A specific release date is yet to be announced by the streamer.

