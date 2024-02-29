The Big Picture Get ready for a fun and heartwarming adventure as Ultraman meets his match in a 35-foot-tall kaiju baby.

The upcoming animated feature promises to be a funny, action-packed popcorn movie that tackles family and balance.

Ultraman: Rising is the 44th film in the franchise, aiming to delight both fans and newcomers with its unique story.

Ultraman is returning once again to save Tokyo but with a twist. Netflix has unveiled a new poster Ultraman: Rising with a new Kaiju friend in tow, and it looks adorable. The upcoming animated feature directed by Shannon Tindle will see the return of Ken Sato who’ll finally meet his match. It follows a reluctant Ken Sato, who returns to save Tokyo from rising monsters. Though the fan-favorite superhero meets his match when he is forced to adopt a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju, which will be a first. Now Sato must rise above his ego to “balance work and parenthood” while protecting the baby kaiju from evil forces hell-bent on exploiting her for their dark plans. It’ll be very interesting to see Sato navigating parenthood and heroism in the upcoming feature.

'Ultraman: Rising' is for Everyone

Ultraman is among the oldest superheroes around, the franchise first started in 1966 with fan fan-favorite TV series Ultra Q and has expanded into numerous movies, video games, comics, and manga. Ultraman: Rising marks the 44th film in the franchise. Serving as co-director alongside Tindle is John Aoshima, the duo said in a statement, "Our team has worked hard to craft a story that fans and non-fans of this iconic character can enjoy. Ultraman: Rising is a film for everyone.”

The streamer previously revealed a teaser for the fans which saw Sato enjoying his basketball career and balancing it well with his superhero duties. When he comes face to face with a new threat, he goes toe to toe with it, though the threat leaves a baby behind who instantly imprint on Ultraman. Going by the trailer and the new poster Sato is in for a ride, the director duo further teased, “It’s a funny, action-packed, popcorn movie that tackles family, identity, and the struggle to maintain balance in an insane world. This June, we hope you’ll gather ‘round with the folks you love to see what happens when a titanic superhero rediscovers the power of family thanks to an unlikely ally- a sweet, 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju."

The feature is written by Tindle along with Marc Haimes, and cast the voices of Christopher Sean as Ken Sato/Ultraman, Gedde Watanabe as Professor Sato, Tamlyn Tomita as Emiko/Mina, Keone Young as Dr. Onda, and Julia Harriman as Ami. Ultraman: Rising will premiere on Netflix on June 14.