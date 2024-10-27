One of the surprise sleeper hits of 2024 is Netflix's Ultraman: Rising, which brings an iconic figure from Japan to the limelight once again. Complete with stunning animation and a heart-warming tale of fatherhood, it's no wonder why Ultraman: Rising has garnered a response from fans. Couple the positive response with the film's end-credits tease that protagonist Ken Sato's (Christopher Sean) mother, Emiko (Tamlyn Tomita), is still alive, and there's been some understandable interest in a potential sequel. While nothing has been officially announced as of yet, the directors of Ultraman: Rising have recently made it clear that they're not only willing to make a sequel, but they're actually already working on it.

Directors Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima recently appeared at the 2024 Lightbox Expo to give a behind the scenes look of their fan-favorite film, and they were ultimately asked if Ultraman: Rising would get a sequel. While Aoshima was a bit skeptical to give too much away, Tindle jumped right in to reveal he's already started writing a potential sequel, and it even has a working title with Ultraman: Fallen. According to Tindle, Ultraman: Fallen would begin with Emiko Sato, who is revealed to be the founder of the first film's villainous organization, the Kaiju Defense League. Since being marooned on Ultraman's home planet, the sequel would potentially see Emiko return home, fleeing an all-new threat that Ultraman will have to face.

During the panel (which was also attended by star Christopher Sean and production designer Marcos Mateu Mestre), Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima also opened up on the many influences they had while making Ultraman: Rising. While obviously the previous adaptations were heavily influential on this new reimagining, there were a number of other films and shows that were listed as inspirations that might surprise some. Shannon Tindle specifically listed Neon Genesis Evangelion, Die Hard, and Kramer vs. Kramer as the key influence for their unique superhero film that doubles as a commentary on parenthood.

What Is 'Ultraman: Rising' About?

The story of Ultraman: Rising introduces audiences to Ken Sato — an arrogant professional baseball player and the son of the fearless kaiju-fighting superhero Ultraman. As Ken's father, Sato (Gedde Watanabe), gets older and weaker, Ken has to return to Japan to inherit his father's role as Ultraman, but it turns out he isn't initially very well suited to be a hero. Despite this, Ultraman becomes something even more daunting — a father. Not in the most traditional sense, as Ken becomes the adoptive parent of an infant Kaiju named Emi (Haruka Kuroda), who is being pursued by the evil Dr. Onda (Keone Young) and the now-corrupted KDF.

Ultraman: Rising is available to stream on Netflix.

