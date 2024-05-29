The Big Picture Ultraman: Rising follows baseball star Ken Sato as he balances becoming a hero and raising a baby kaiju.

The film explores themes of family, facing expectations, and the bond between parent and child.

Designed for fans of all ages, Ultraman: Rising promises action and heart in a standalone adventure.

The beloved Japanese superhero Ultraman is about to take on a whole new challenge with the arrival of the much-anticipated Ultraman: Rising. Hailing from Kubo and the Two Strings veteran Shannon Tindle alongside co-director John Aoshima and co-writer Marc Haimes, the animated feature sees baseball star Ken Sato (Christopher Sean) take up the mantle and come into his own as a hero while saddled with the immense responsibility of raising a baby kaiju. With his new duties as a monster dad comes plenty of action as he takes on threats to Tokyo and sinister forces seeking to exploit the child. Ahead of its release in June, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at what's in store for Ken as he comes into his own as a hero.

At its heart, Ultraman: Rising is a film about handling the weight of expectations and juggling everything in life that threatens to overwhelm you. Ken reluctantly leaves his career behind and becomes the hero once played by his father. Unsure of his powers and with kaiju bearing down on his home, he struggles to live up to the reputation of his post. During one mission gone wrong, he fails to stop one of his greatest foes and is left with its egg, which promptly hatches into an adorable yet destructive child for whom he'll have to put his ego aside to defend and nurture. As they encounter the evil Dr. Onda (Keone Young) and his advanced private military force, as well as other monstrous creatures, he'll learn what it means to be a father and forge an unbreakable bond with his child that powers him forward against all odds.

Netflix and Ultraman are quite familiar with each other at this point. The streaming service previously played host to three seasons of an anime based around the Japanese hero, following a similar premise as Shinjiro Hayata took up the mantle from his father, who had become revered as the Giant of Light. Ultraman: Rising will look to once again reintroduce the character through Sato and build off from what the legacyquel accomplished, promising plenty of action and heart throughout this new hero's journey.

'Ultraman: Rising' Is Made With Families in Mind

This iteration of Ultraman is made to be an easy one for fans of all ages to get into regardless of how familiar they are with the character's history. Tindle and company designed Sato's journey as a standalone adventure full of heart about the relationships between parents and their kids. During the formulation of the film, it also became a more personal project for the director that drew from his recent experience raising a young daughter. "There were things that I think in the earlier versions were a little more generic, and then when my daughter was born, I was like ‘Uh oh,’"

Tindle previously told Tudum about the experience. “This pure misery I’m going through right now and not sleeping ever — I might want to incorporate that into the movie and weaponize all those things I’m experiencing right now."

Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, and Julia Harriman round out the cast for Ultraman: Rising. Bringing the action around the voice cast to life is the prolific visual effects banner Industrial Light & Magic, which previously applied its animation skills to Gore Verbinsky's Best Animated Feature-winning film Rango. Its work will next be seen in the star-studded origin story Transformers One.

Ultraman: Rising premieres on Netflix on June 12. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the animated feature above.