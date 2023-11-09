The Big Picture The teaser trailer for Ultraman: Rising reveals the animation style and general plot points of the upcoming animated movie, getting fans excited.

The main character, Ken Sato, balances his life as a baseball superstar with his duty as Ultraman, fighting a Kaiju that falls from the sky.

The action-packed movie will feature a thrilling chase through Japan and comedy as Ultraman tries to tame a giant baby Kaiju that imprints on Ken.

As Ultraman fans start to get hyped up to the animated movie Ultraman: Rising, Netflix decided to help them a little by unveiling a teaser trailer during its fan event Geeked Week. The teaser reveals the animation style of the movie, as well as some plot points that we can look forward to seeing on it. The superhero movie is set to premiere in 2024.

The Ultraman: Rising teaser trailer reveals three pieces of information about the upcoming adventure: First, that the story will find main character Ken Sato living his best life as he enjoys the perks of being a baseball superstar. The teaser also suggests that Ken is pretty comfortable balancing his sports stardom with his Earth-defending task of being Ultraman – which is why he doesn’t hesitate to escape a stadium to fight a Kaiju that drops from the sky.

That dragon-looking Kaiju also seems to be the star of one of Ultraman: Rising’s most exciting action sequences. By the looks of it, Ultraman will chase it through Japan and have the kind of overwhelming fight that only giant beings are able to provide. Last but not least, that same Kaiju will leave something behind: An offspring that immediately imprints on Ken. That’s when the story becomes a little more comedy-driven and we witness Ultraman trying to tame a giant baby while it causes some destruction.

'Ultraman: Rising' Reboots the Story And It's Perfect For New Fans

Image via Netflix

Ultraman: Rising comes at the heels of the Netflix series Ultraman, which ran for three seasons and ended its run earlier this year. The Japanese superhero is still a strong IP, which may suggest that this isn’t the last we are seeing of him. Earlier this year, the movie’s director Shannon Tindle held an AMA at X (former Twitter) celebrating Ultraman Day and called it “a big popcorn movie with a ton of heart that deals with the sometimes messy relationships between parents and children.” Tindle also revealed that Ultraman: Rising is the perfect entry point for those who aren’t familiar with the character – especially because it isn’t directly connected to previous iterations of the superhero.

Tindle has a background in animation that should excite every fan of the genre: The director worked on character design of titles like Static Shock, Samurai Jack, Coraline, Megamind and Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends – for which he won an Emmy. He also co-wrote the script of the acclaimed animated feature film Kubo and the Two Strings and the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie.

Netflix is set to premiere Ultraman: Rising in 2024. You can watch the teaser trailer below: