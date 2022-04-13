A giant figure stands in shining silver and red spandex. With bug-yellow eyes and a glowing blue orb protruding from his chest, Japanese superhero Ultraman would become the archetype for many within the Kyodai Hero genre of tokusatsu film, and spawn decades of iterations and additions to the Ultraman Universe. With the release of Netflix’s second season of Ultraman on April 14, 2022, comes another chance for international audiences to dive into the franchise.

Tokusatsu is a Japanese term for live-action science fiction, fantasy or horror, film or television dramas that make heavy use of special effects. Some prime examples are the Godzilla franchise and Super Sentai, a tokusatsu mainstay that was later adapted into a franchise Americans would be familiar with: Power Rangers. The visual similarities between the bright, colorful costumes of the Power Rangers and that of Ultraman reveal the vast influence that the show has had on many others within the genre and beyond. Ultraman is one of the first Kyodai Heroes. These are heroes that transform into monster-sized entities to combat aliens, monsters, and the like. Ultraman’s fight scenes are similar to the Zord fight scenes in Power Rangers where the Rangers battle in building-sized mechs against giant monsters. And yet, despite its influence, not many people outside of Japan are familiar with the show or the genre.

The Ultraman Multiverse that the Ultra Series takes place in spans timelines, generations, and decades of stories, monsters, and Ultramen from the premiere tokusatsu television series. One of the more recent iterations of the character, Netflix’s Ultraman, differs from the original and many others within the Ultraman lineage. It eschews live-action for CGI animation. It also foregoes the supersizing of Ultraman, which allows the action sequences to take on a more frenetic, fluid energy. A new series calls for a new suit, and this new iteration of Ultraman’s signature suit exchanges spandex for sleek metal armor that would make Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark jealous. This sleek redesign of the series might endear those audiences more familiar with the action genre within anime than the live-action tokusatsu inspiration. Still, familiar faces, villains, and nods to the original and subsequent installments of the series abound, which will give lovers of the series plenty to rejoice about.

Related:An 'Ultraman' CG-Animated Feature Film Is Currently in Development at Netflix

Watch the Ultraman Season 2 Trailer

The Ultraman Season 2 opening dropped recently in preparation for the series release date. New meets old in this fiery sequence: not only does it feature the returning figure of Ultraman, but we are treated onscreen to a gathering of six Ultramen in a direct homage to the "Ultra 6 Brothers" crossover event. Entering the fray in this iteration of the franchise are our new Ultraman, joined by familiar faces Ultraman Seven, Ultraman Taro, Ultraman Zofy, Ultraman Jack, and Ultraman Ace. The six heroes will form an alliance and combine their powers. With what they’re up against, they're going to need to find a way together and defeat the alien force–known as Dark Star–causing hysteria, along with a new villainous alien Pedanto joining the series. They will certainly have their hands full. Pedanto will be voiced by Jujutsu Kaisen and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Junichi Suwabe. The opening also gives us a better feel for the anime’s opening theme song “3.” by creator unit NOILION, which serves as an energetic pairing to match the opening’s overall tone.

The official trailer released in January reveals some aspects of the plot of the second season. The world is facing the aftermath of what’s being called a “Disappearing Incident” in which much of the world’s population has vanished. An alien voice gives an ultimatum: “Surrender half of the Earth to us”. If not, then it promises to eliminate half of the people on Earth. The ending scene shows off all six Ultramen and teases a showdown of epic proportions between our heroes and the alien forces that spell danger for Earth’s inhabitants.

Ultraman Season 2 will be released on April 14, 2022. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Who Is in the Cast of Ultraman Season 2?

Ryohei Kimura leads the cast of Japanese voice actors. Kimura (Haikyuu!, Kuroko no Basket), is joined by Takuya Eguchi (The Ambition of Oda Nobuna). Other notable actors in the cast are Megumi Han, the voice of Gon from Hunter x Hunter, and Hiroaki Hirata, known for his work as Sanji in One Piece and Klein in Sword Art Online.

Fans of the English dub will rejoice, as the series is notable for bringing in a few prominent English voice actors. One example is bringing on actor Josh Hutcherson, best known for his roles in Bridge to Terabithia and Hunger Games, to voice the new Ultraman Shinjiro Hayata. Hutcherson’s voice acting credits include Markl in the Hayao Miyazaki animated film Howl’s Moving Castle and Nod in Chris Wedge’s Epic. American voice actor Fred Tatasciore joins as Shinjiro’s father and original Ultraman Shin Hayata. Tatasciore has voiced characters like Yosemite Sam, Taz, Gossamer, and the Hulk. Prolific anime voice actor Liam O’Brien voices Dan Moroboshi. O’Brien’s major anime roles include Gaara in Naruto, Captain Jushiro Ukitake in Bleach, and Lloyd in Code Geass.

Other cast members who have lent their voices to the new season include Gunnar Sizemore (English), Hideyuki Tanaka (Japanese), Tara Jayne Sands (English), Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese), Brian Palermo (English), Ken Uo (Japanese), DC Douglas (English), Shigeru Ushiyama (Japanese), Robbie Daymond (English), Ryota Takeuchi (Japanese), Chris Edgerly (English), Eiji Hanawa (Japanese), Lucien Dodge (English), Hirokazu Sekido (Japanese), Steve Blum (English), Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese), Benjamin Diskin (English), Minoru Shiraishi (Japanese), Matthew Mercer (English), Kaiji Soze (Japanese), Ray Chase (English), Junichi Suwabe (Japanese), and Ayane Sakura (Japanese).

Related:'Ultraman' Review: Netflix's Superhero Series Suits Up for a New Generation

What Is the Background of Ultraman Season 2?

Image via Netflix

The first season of the anime consisted of 13 episodes and premiered on Netflix globally in April 2019 before premiering on Japanese television in April 2020. Directors Kenji Kamiya (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Harlock: Space Pirate) teamed up for the first season and will be returning for the second. 3D CG was handled by Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi composed the music.

Many of the entries into the Ultraman Universe take different approaches to the timeline and what is included as canon. For Netflix’s version, directors decided to reset everything except for the original 1966 Ultraman series. Based on an adaptation of the 2011 manga by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi, in this version, there's only ever been one Ultraman, an alien from the World of Light. He fused with pilot and Science and Special Search Party member Shin Hayata in 1966 in order to combat an onslaught of giant monsters plaguing Tokyo. Using his new powers, Hayata would transform into the building-sized Ultraman. With limited time in the transformation, he would do battle with the aliens attacking Earth, defeating them before he would be reduced back to his human form. This series picks up years later, with Ultraman thought gone, focusing on Hayata’s son's ascension to the next generation of heroes.

What Is the Plot of Ultraman Season 2?

Although the exact plot of the second season of Ultraman is unknown, there are a few plot points that the trailer and the release of the opening reveal. We know that the world is faced with an alien threat and that there has been a “Disappearance Incident” (which sounds a bit like Marvel's Snap) in which much of the world’s population has somehow vanished. It will take the combined efforts of the new Ultraman Shinjiro, Ultraman Seven, Ultraman Taro, Ultraman Zofy, Ultraman Jack, and Ultraman Ace to defeat the enemy ahead of them.

On the pre-show of Netflix's TUDUM virtual fan event on September 25, Shinjiro's voice actor Ryohei Kimura elaborated on the adventures to come saying:

"After Ultraman leaves Earth, Shinjiro fights to become a hero for a new generation. A typical teenage hero in a metallic powered suit. Featuring his comrades like Seven and Ace, you can enjoy action scenes against enemies such as Ace Killer or Adad. In Season 2, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro join Ultraman, Seven, and Ace. The Ultra 6 Brothers finally reunite. The action and story are powered up in Season 2. Don't miss it!"

Why the Casual LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Matters

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lyndon Nicholas (8 Articles Published) Lyndon Nicholas is a Resource Writer for Collider interested in film, television, media, video games, and all things blerd culture. More From Lyndon Nicholas