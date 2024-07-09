The Big Picture Ultraman fans to enjoy a special screening of the "lost" Hanna-Barbera animated film Ultraman: The Adventure Begins at G-Fest.

The film, unavailable to U.S. audiences for 30 years, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in 2025 by Mill Creek Entertainment.

The event also includes the unveiling of the new book series, Ultraman: Ultra Academy, set to release in Spring 2025.

This weekend, Ultraman fans attending G-Fest in Rosemont, Illinois will get quite the treat from Tsuburaya Productions. The Kaiju-focused convention at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare will play host to Japan's iconic superhero and Collider can exclusively share what's in store, including an "Ultraman in America" panel on Friday, July 12, the unveiling of a new book series titled Ultraman: Ultra Academy, and, most exciting of all, a special screening of the "lost" Hanna-Barbera animated film Ultraman: The Adventure Begins from 1987. It's set to be a one-of-a-kind event for a movie that hasn't been available to audiences in the U.S. in 30 years. Fans can attend the screening during the fest on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. CT.

Ultraman: The Adventure Begins was a co-production between the legendary Hanna-Barbera and Tsuburaya and marked one of the earliest attempts to help popularize the Ultra Series with audiences in the U.S. Although the original black-and-white live-action series had aired in syndication throughout the 1960s and 70s, the hero didn't catch on stateside as it did overseas. Alternatively titled Ultraman USA, the film introduced three new heroes, Ultraman Scott, Ultraman Chuck, and Ultrawoman Beth, a talented trio of stunt pilots who would become the hosts for three warriors from planet Altara and form the Ultra Force to help protect Earth from the monsters of the destroyed planet Sorkin. It graced television screens in 1987 before a theatrical re-release in Japan in 1989, but it's been out of circulation for U.S. viewers for much of the time since.

Fortunately, viewers will soon be able to own this archival gem without having to get lucky and jump through hoops. The screenings will be the only opportunity to see the film on the big screen before Mill Creek Entertainment helps with the physical release on Blu-ray and DVD in 2025. It's a long-overdue effort that will finally allow viewers to easily see a unique animation collaboration and the origins of the Ultra Force, characters that have remained canon within the Ultra Series and have made a few appearances in live-action since. It also couldn't come at a better time, with last month's family adventure Ultraman: Rising debuting to 8 million views in its first week on Netflix and plenty of acclaim among Western audiences.

Even More 'Ultraman' Content Is Coming to the U.S.

Image via Tsuburaya Productions

As exciting as the historic Ultraman: The Adventure Begins screening is, it's only the tip of the iceberg for what U.S. audiences can look forward to in the coming years. The aforementioned book series, Ultraman: Ultra Academy, is the Japanese hero's first novelized collection of adventures to reach the States and promises action-packed stories with valuable lessons for middle-schoolers. Coming to store shelves in spring 2025 from Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment and Sky Turtle Nova, the series will follow six young students embracing the courage, hope, kindness, and creativity present throughout the franchise as they study giant Kaiju. Their ultimate goal is to help the Special Science Search Party (SSSP) and Ultraman find weaknesses in the creatures, taking inspiration from the hero and the Earthly problems they face to create solutions and help save the day.

Attendees at G-Fest will get an early preview of the books at the Ultraman in America panel, which also promises more announcements to come when the event begins. Danny Simon, President of Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, is thrilled about what the company has to offer for fans old and new going forward. "As the Ultraman community continues to grow, we are eager to further connect with both new and legacy fans this year at G-Fest, bringing them a treasured screening of Ultraman: The Adventure Begins, and insight into the future of the Ultraman brand through Ultraman: Ultra Academy."

G-Fest will take place from July 12-14 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago. Visit the official site for the full schedule, including everything about Ultraman.