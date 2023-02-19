Editor's Note: The following contains Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see its pint-sized heroes battling Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, as it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and by extension, the Multiverse Saga. But a lot of comic book fans may be scratching their heads and going "Isn't Kang more of an Avengers villain?" While the time-traveling warlord has been bent on conquest, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania actually manages to rework the Conqueror's origins to fall in line with the Quantum Realm. This is not the first time that the MCU has altered a villain's origins for the big screen. The biggest honor would go to Avengers: Age of Ultron - and ironically the malevolent machine has ties to Ant-Man!

Ultron Was Created By Ant-Man in Marvel Comics

Image via Marvel Comics

Ultron first appeared in The Avengers #54 as a shadowy figure that tormented the Avengers before making his first full appearance in Avengers #55. There, he led the Masters of Evil in a fight against Earth's Mightiest Heroes and would return to torment them on several occasions, updating his mechanical body in subsequent encounters. But the one thing that didn't change was Ultron's hatred for the human race - his end goal is to wipe out every living organism on the planet Earth.

Eventually, it was revealed that Hank Pym had created Ultron. But Ultron, upon coming to life, hypnotized his creator into forgetting about his existence. Things went a step further during the "Ultron Unlimited" storyline, when it was revealed that Pym had based Ultron's brain patterns on his own - and since Pym was dealing with mental health issues, he may as well have passed them onto his "son". Ultron's other efforts to destroy the Avengers included creating the Vision to destroy them - but this failed when Vision eventually defected to join their ranks.

'Age of Ultron' Changes Ultron's Creators, But Keeps the Motive

Image via Marvel Studios

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the MCU origins of Ultron are radically different, mainly because the first Ant-Man hadn't been released yet (and because Michael Douglas was playing an older version of Pym). He still remains an artificial intelligence, only this go around Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) are the minds behind the machine. Still shaken over his near-death experience in The Avengers, Stark constructs Ultron as a way to "form a suit of armor around the world." And despite Banner's objections, he decides to use the scepter that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) used in order to complete the process.

Said scepter has the Mind Stone within it, which leads to Ultron gaining sentience - but soon, after learning of mankind's history, he decides that the only way to protect mankind is to destroy it. In the same way that Ultron took on Pym's mannerisms, he behaves more like his 'fathers' in Age of Ultron. Like Stark, Ultron often uses snark to mask his emotions and thinks his way is the best way. The fact that he's played by James Spader also helps - though Disney+'s What If...? took Ultron's casting in the different direction. And like Banner, Ultron is filled with rage. The difference is that Banner works to maintain his rage, while Ultron's drives him to trigger an extinction level event.

RELATED: Best Kang the Conqueror Showdowns in the Comics

The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Despite the changes to Ultron's origins, elements from the comic still remain. He still builds the Vision, even though it's meant to be a perfect body for himself rather than a way to destroy the Avengers. And as in canon, the Vision - now fused with the Mind Stone and the essence of Stark's computerized assistant J.A.R.V.I.S.(Paul Bettany) - joins the Avengers in order to take down his 'father'. But the most important change involves the nation of Sokovia. The 'Ultron Unlimited' storyline from Kurt Busiek and George Perez, which had a heavy influence on the film, saw Ultron invading and slaughtering the population of the nation of Slorenia. Writer/director Joss Whedon instead chose to change the nation to Sokovia and make it the birth nation of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

These kinds of changes are an example of how the MCU has managed to update some of its characters while also staying true to their comic book origins. And it's the same approach that's been taken with Kang. Not only is he still able to travel through time, but he's also been embroiled in a war with his other selves - which will shape the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. And he may have a role to play in Avengers: Secret Wars if Quantumania's post-credits scene is any indication.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in theaters now. Avengers: Age of Ultron is currently available to stream on Disney+.

